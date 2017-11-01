Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacts to a call against the Morehead State Eagles during the Kentucky Cares Classic at Rupp Arena on Monday, October 30, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. UK beat the Eagles 92-67.
Kentucky basketball recruiting’s latest developments from Ben Roberts

By John Clay

November 01, 2017 9:43 AM

We are just one week from the start of the early signing period for college basketball’s Class of 2018.

I talked with my colleague Ben Roberts, the Herald-Leader’s recruiting writer and man behind the popular Next Cats blog, about where Kentucky stands with its top targets, including the newest one. Tyler Herro received a UK scholarship offer on Tuesday.

Ben also gives updates on Zion Williamson, Keldon Johnson, Quentin Grimes, Bol Bol and P.J. Barrett.

Here’s my podcast with Ben:

John Clay: 859-231-3226

