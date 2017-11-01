Kentucky basketball recruiting’s latest developments from Ben Roberts

We are just one week from the start of the early signing period for college basketball’s Class of 2018.
I talked with my colleague Ben Roberts, the Herald-Leader’s recruiting writer and man behind the popular Next Cats blog, about where Kentucky stands with its top targets, including the newest one. Tyler Herro received a UK scholarship offer on Tuesday.
Ben also gives updates on Zion Williamson, Keldon Johnson, Quentin Grimes, Bol Bol and P.J. Barrett.
Here’s my podcast with Ben:
