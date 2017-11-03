In its third and final exhibition game, Kentucky plays host to Centre College at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena on Friday. The game is being televised by the SEC Network.

We will be there blogging live. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, praise, you name it. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your contributions appears automatically. Or just use the regular comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Centre College basketball