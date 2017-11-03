Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) leads a fast break up the court during UK’s 92-67 win over the Morehead State Eagles during the Kentucky Cares Classic at Rupp Arena on Monday, October 30, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Liveblog: Kentucky-Centre College basketball

By John Clay

November 03, 2017 1:51 PM

In its third and final exhibition game, Kentucky plays host to Centre College at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena on Friday. The game is being televised by the SEC Network.

We will be there blogging live. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, praise, you name it. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your contributions appears automatically. Or just use the regular comments box.

CENTRE COLLEGE AT KENTUCKY MEN’S BASKETBALL

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Richard Cross and Daymeon Fishback

Radio: UK Radio Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

