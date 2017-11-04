Liveblog: Kentucky-Ole Miss football

With a struggling defense but a potent offense, Ole Miss visits Kentucky for a 4 p.m. SEC football game at Kroger Field on Saturday. The SEC Network has the telecast.
The Rebels are coming off a tough 38-37 loss to Arkansas in which interim coach Matt Luke’s team led 31-7 in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Kentucky is fresh off a 29-26 win over border rival Tennessee which lifted Mark Stoops’ team to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the SEC. Ole Miss is 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the SEC.
Ole Miss football 2017
Date
Opponent
OM
Opp
Dec
Rec
SEC
9/2
South Alabama
47
27
W
1-0
9/9
UT-Martin
45
23
W
2-0
9/16
@California
16
27
L
2-1
9/30
@Alabama
3
66
L
2-2
0-1
10/7
@Auburn
23
44
L
2-3
0-2
10/14
Vanderbilt
57
35
w
3-3
1-2
10/21
LSU
24
40
L
3-4
1-3
10/28
Arkansas
37
38
L
3-5
1-4
11/4
@Kentucky
11/11
Louisiana
11/18
Texas A&M
11/23
@Miss State
Kentucky football 2017
Date
Opponent
UK
Opp
Dec
Rec
SEC
9/2
@Southern Miss
24
17
W
1-0
9/9
E Kentucky
27
16
W
2-0
9/16
@South Carolina
23
13
W
3-0
1-0
9/23
Florida
27
28
L
3-1
1-1
9/30
E Michigan
24
20
W
4-1
10/7
Missouri
40
34
W
5-1
2-1
10/21
@Miss State
7
45
L
5-2
2-2
10/28
Tennessee
29
26
W
6-2
3-2
11/4
Ole Miss
11/11
@Vanderbilt
11/18
@Georgia
11/25
Louisville
