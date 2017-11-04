Liveblog: Kentucky-Ole Miss football

With a struggling defense but a potent offense, Ole Miss visits Kentucky for a 4 p.m. SEC football game at Kroger Field on Saturday. The SEC Network has the telecast.

The Rebels are coming off a tough 38-37 loss to Arkansas in which interim coach Matt Luke’s team led 31-7 in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Kentucky is fresh off a 29-26 win over border rival Tennessee which lifted Mark Stoops’ team to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the SEC. Ole Miss is 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the SEC.

Ole Miss football 2017 Date Opponent OM Opp Dec Rec SEC 9/2 South Alabama 47 27 W 1-0 9/9 UT-Martin 45 23 W 2-0 9/16 @California 16 27 L 2-1 9/30 @Alabama 3 66 L 2-2 0-1 10/7 @Auburn 23 44 L 2-3 0-2 10/14 Vanderbilt 57 35 w 3-3 1-2 10/21 LSU 24 40 L 3-4 1-3 10/28 Arkansas 37 38 L 3-5 1-4 11/4 @Kentucky 11/11 Louisiana 11/18 Texas A&M 11/23 @Miss State