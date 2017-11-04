More Videos

Teen's grandfather explains 'unintended consequences' in theft of communication device 2:18

Teen's grandfather explains 'unintended consequences' in theft of communication device

Pause
Football player with high-functioning autism returns fumble for a touchdown 0:56

Football player with high-functioning autism returns fumble for a touchdown

Will Jeff Hoover resign as Speaker of the House? 'Absolutely not' 0:14

Will Jeff Hoover resign as Speaker of the House? 'Absolutely not'

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' 2:44

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now'

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 0:26

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. 1:14

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'.

Justin Moore brings Hell on a Highway tour to Rupp 2:24

Justin Moore brings Hell on a Highway tour to Rupp

Kentucky's theme: We’re not where we need to be 1:11

Kentucky's theme: We’re not where we need to be

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead 1:56

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

  • Kentucky football heads to the stadium to take on Ole Miss

    UK football team and coach Mark Stoops during the Cat Walk before the Mississippi game on November 4, 2017.

UK football team and coach Mark Stoops during the Cat Walk before the Mississippi game on November 4, 2017. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com
UK football team and coach Mark Stoops during the Cat Walk before the Mississippi game on November 4, 2017. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky-Ole Miss football

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

November 04, 2017 10:48 AM

With a struggling defense but a potent offense, Ole Miss visits Kentucky for a 4 p.m. SEC football game at Kroger Field on Saturday. The SEC Network has the telecast.

The Rebels are coming off a tough 38-37 loss to Arkansas in which interim coach Matt Luke’s team led 31-7 in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Kentucky is fresh off a 29-26 win over border rival Tennessee which lifted Mark Stoops’ team to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the SEC. Ole Miss is 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the SEC.

We will be blogging live from Kroger Field. Join us with your comments, questions, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in to have your comments appear automatically. Or you’re welcome to use the regular comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Ole Miss football
 

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Ole Miss football 2017

Date

Opponent

OM

Opp

Dec

Rec

SEC

9/2

South Alabama

47

27

W

1-0

9/9

UT-Martin

45

23

W

2-0

9/16

@California

16

27

L

2-1

9/30

@Alabama

3

66

L

2-2

0-1

10/7

@Auburn

23

44

L

2-3

0-2

10/14

Vanderbilt

57

35

w

3-3

1-2

10/21

LSU

24

40

L

3-4

1-3

10/28

Arkansas

37

38

L

3-5

1-4

11/4

@Kentucky

11/11

Louisiana

11/18

Texas A&M

11/23

@Miss State

Kentucky football 2017

Date

Opponent

UK

Opp

Dec

Rec

SEC

9/2

@Southern Miss

24

17

W

1-0

9/9

E Kentucky

27

16

W

2-0

9/16

@South Carolina

23

13

W

3-0

1-0

9/23

Florida

27

28

L

3-1

1-1

9/30

E Michigan

24

20

W

4-1

10/7

Missouri

40

34

W

5-1

2-1

10/21

@Miss State

7

45

L

5-2

2-2

10/28

Tennessee

29

26

W

6-2

3-2

11/4

Ole Miss

11/11

@Vanderbilt

11/18

@Georgia

11/25

Louisville

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Teen's grandfather explains 'unintended consequences' in theft of communication device 2:18

Teen's grandfather explains 'unintended consequences' in theft of communication device

Pause
Football player with high-functioning autism returns fumble for a touchdown 0:56

Football player with high-functioning autism returns fumble for a touchdown

Will Jeff Hoover resign as Speaker of the House? 'Absolutely not' 0:14

Will Jeff Hoover resign as Speaker of the House? 'Absolutely not'

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' 2:44

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now'

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 0:26

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. 1:14

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'.

Justin Moore brings Hell on a Highway tour to Rupp 2:24

Justin Moore brings Hell on a Highway tour to Rupp

Kentucky's theme: We’re not where we need to be 1:11

Kentucky's theme: We’re not where we need to be

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead 1:56

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

  • Kentucky football heads to the stadium to take on Ole Miss

    UK football team and coach Mark Stoops during the Cat Walk before the Mississippi game on November 4, 2017.

Kentucky football heads to the stadium to take on Ole Miss

View More Video