Archbishop Molloy center Moses Brown is seen in action against Notre Dame during a high school basketball game at the 2017 Hoophall Classic on Saturday, January 14,, 2017, in Springfield, MA. Kentucky is recruiting Brown.
Previewing Kentucky targets for college basketball’s early signing period

By John Clay

November 08, 2017 9:02 AM

College basketball recruiting’s early signing period for the Class of 2018 starts Wednesday and runs for one week.

I talked with Herald-Leader recruiting writer Ben Roberts about UK’s newest target, Moses Brown. We also talked Keldon Johnson, Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett, Tyler Herro, Immanuel Quickley and more.

Since we recorded the podcast, 247Sports reported that Keldon Johnson will announce his college selection next week.

Ben and I also talked about my column on how the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption is messing with the start of the season and Alabama’s announcement that top freshman Collin Sexton has not been cleared by the NCAA.

