Kansas freshman Billy Preston drives to the basket against Fort Hays State on Nov. 7, 2017 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. Preston scored 11 points in Kansas’ 86-57 win.
Kansas freshman Billy Preston drives to the basket against Fort Hays State on Nov. 7, 2017 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. Preston scored 11 points in Kansas’ 86-57 win. Allison Long McClatchy/Kansas City Star
Kansas freshman Billy Preston drives to the basket against Fort Hays State on Nov. 7, 2017 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. Preston scored 11 points in Kansas’ 86-57 win. Allison Long McClatchy/Kansas City Star
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

What we know about Kansas basketball after exhibition season

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

November 08, 2017 12:15 PM

Truth be told, Kentucky’s opening night game Friday against Utah Valley and Sunday matinee against Vermont are tune-ups for next Tuesday’s trip to Chicago to play No. 4 Kansas in the Champions Classic.

The Jayhawks finished their exhibition season on Tuesday night, beating Division II Fort Hays State 86-57. That followed exhibition wins over Missouri 93-87 on Oct. 22 and Pittsburg State 100-54 on Oct. 31.

So here are three early things to be gleaned from Kansas’ exhibition games:

1. Devonte Graham will be Kansas’ leader

This is no surprise. The 6-foot-2 guard surprised some when he decided to return to Lawrence for his senior season with the perennial Big 12 favorites, but Bill Self is sure glad he did. Graham scored 27 points, including 16 in the first half, to lead Kansas in the win over Fort Hays State. He scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win over Kansas.

Out from under the shadow of former teammate and fellow guard Frank Mason, Graham has host the ball well. He as eight-of-12 from the floor, including six-of-10 from three-point range on Tuesday night.

His teammates found it more difficult to hit from behind the stripe. Svi Mykhailiuk missed all seven of his three-point attempts on the way to a four-of-13 night from the floor on Tuesday. Malik Newman, the former UK target who started out at Mississippi State before transferring to Kansas where he sat out last year, was just three-of-nine from the field, including two-of-six from three.

As a team, Kansas was nine-of-31 from three-point land on Tuesday. The Jayhawks were eight-of-25 from three against Missouri and eight-of-23 against Pittsburg State.

2. Udoka Azubuike is back and healthy

The 7-foot center from Delta, Nigeria played just six games as a freshman in 2016-17 before a wrist injury finished his season. A McDonald’s All-American, he arrived in Lawrence as a raw prospect who did not even begin playing basketball until his family moved to the U.S. his freshman year in high school.

Also a former UK target, having a year to sit and watch and finally practice may have helped Azubuike, who had 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds on Tuesday. He scored 16 points in the win over Missouri and produced a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds in the win over Pittsburg.

After Kansas opens its season Friday by welcoming Tennessee State to Allen Fieldhouse, Azubuike could match up against Kentucky freshman Nick Richards in Chicago. It will be a challenge for Richards, a 6-11 center originally from Jamaica who played his high school basketball in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

3. Billy Preston is a Kansas freshman to watch

A 6-10 forward from Oak Hill Academy via Los Angeles, Preston was ranked No. 11 for the Class of 2017 by Rivals. Coming off the bench, he scored in double-figures in each of Kansas’ three exhibition games.

Preston had 12 points and four rebounds in the win over Missouri. He followed that with 10 points and four boards in the win over Pittsburg State. Tuesday night, Preson scored 11 points in 23 minutes, making all four of his field goal attempts in the second half.

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

That wasn’t enough to impress Self, who was unhappy with the Jayhawks play overall against Fort Hays State. Asked bout Preston, the coach said, “I thought he played poorly.”

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Kentucky basketball 2017-18 schedule

Date

Opponent

TV

Time/Result

Oct. 27

Thomas More *

W, 103-61

Oct. 30

Morehead State *

W, 92-67

Nov. 3

Centre *

W, 106-63

Nov. 10

Utah Valley

SEC Network

7 p.m.

Nov. 12

Vermont

ESPN

3:30 p.m.

Nov. 14

Kansas 1

ESPN

9:30 p.m.

Nov. 17

E. Tennessee St. 2

SEC Network

7 p.m.

Nov. 20

Troy 2

SEC Network

8 p.m.

Nov. 22

Fort Wayne 2

SEC Network

8 p.m.

Nov. 26

Illinois-Chicago 2

SEC Network

6 p.m.

Dec. 2

Harvard

ESPN

3:30 p.m.

Dec. 9

Monmouth 3

ESPNU

Noon

Dec. 16

Virginia Tech

ESPN2

2 p.m.

Dec. 23

UCLA 4

CBS

4 p.m.

Dec. 29

Louisville

CBS

1 p.m.

Dec. 31

Georgia

ESPN

6 p.m.

Jan. 3

LSU

SEC Network

8:30 p.m.

Jan. 6

Tennessee

SEC Network

9 p.m.

Jan. 9

Texas A&M

ESPN

7 p.m.

Jan. 13

Vanderbilt

ESPN

4 p.m.

Jan. 16

South Carolina

ESPN

9 p.m.

Jan. 20

Florida

ESPN

8:15 p.m.

Jan. 23

Mississippi St.

ESPN

9 p.m.

Jan. 27

West Virginia 5

ESPN

4:30/7 p.m.

Jan. 30

Vanderbilt

ESPN

9 p.m.

Feb. 3

Missouri

CBS

2 p.m.

Feb. 6

Tennessee

ESPN

7 p.m.

Feb. 10

Texas A&M

ESPN/ESPN2

4/6/8 p.m.

Feb. 14

Auburn

ESPN2

9 p.m.

Feb. 17

Alabama

CBS

2 p.m.

Feb. 20

Arkansas

ESPN

9 p.m.

Feb. 24

Missouri

ESPN/ESPN2

6/8 p.m.

Feb. 28

Mississippi

ESPN2

7 p.m.

March 3

Florida

CBS

Noon

March 7-11

SEC Tournament 6

SEC Network/ESPN

March 15-April 2

NCAA Tournament

All times Eastern. Games in Rupp Arena are Bold

* Exhibition

1 State Farm Champions Classic (Chicago)

2 Adolph Rupp Classic (Lexington)

3 Citi Hoops Classic (New York)

4 CBS Sports Classic (New Orleans)

5 Big 12/SEC Challenge (Morgantown, W.Va.)

6 SEC Tournament (St. Louis)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How Benny Snell is like superhero

    Kentucky coach Mark Stoops and offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talk about Benny Snell’s stamina.

How Benny Snell is like superhero

How Benny Snell is like superhero 1:30

How Benny Snell is like superhero
Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police 0:29

Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police
Police give update on shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls in Winchester 0:47

Police give update on shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls in Winchester

View More Video