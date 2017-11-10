Hamidou Diallo celebrated during Kentucky's season opener against Utah Valley.
Hamidou Diallo celebrated during Kentucky's season opener against Utah Valley. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Hamidou Diallo celebrated during Kentucky's season opener against Utah Valley. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky 73, Utah Valley 63

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

November 10, 2017 11:02 AM

The real season is officially here. No. 5 Kentucky opens its 2017-18 college basketball campaign against Utah Valley at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena. The game is being televised by the SEC Network.

We will be there blogging live. Join us with your comments and questions. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear automatically. Or use the standard comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Utah Valley basketball
 

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

UTAH VALLEY AT KENTUCKY

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Rich Hollenberg, Sean Farnham and Brooke Weisbroad

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

UK Radio Network affiliaites

  Comments  