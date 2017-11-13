Fans in the eRUPPtion Zone wore jockey goggles given out by Keeneland in the first before the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016. Attendance for the first two games of 2017-18 has been down.
Fans in the eRUPPtion Zone wore jockey goggles given out by Keeneland in the first before the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016. Attendance for the first two games of 2017-18 has been down. Pablo Alcala Lexington Herald-Leader
Fans in the eRUPPtion Zone wore jockey goggles given out by Keeneland in the first before the LSU at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 5, 2016. Attendance for the first two games of 2017-18 has been down. Pablo Alcala Lexington Herald-Leader
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Kentucky men’s basketball attendance off to a slow start

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

November 13, 2017 9:01 AM

As I mentioned in my three takeaways from Kentucky’s 73-69 win over Vermont on Sunday, UK students have not shown up for the first two home games for the men’s basketball team.

I went back and compared attendance figures and the announced attendance of 19,807 for Friday night’s opener at Rupp Arena was the smallest home crowd for a Kentucky men’s basketball game at Rupp in nearly 10 years. The previous low was 19,184 for Kentucky vs. Florida International on Dec. 31, 2007.

There’s a reason for the comparatively smallish crowd that New Year’s Eve in 2007, however. On that same day, the UK football team was beating Florida State 35-28 in the Music City Bowl in Nashville.

The crowd for Sunday’s game at Rupp was announced at 20,174. That’s just the eighth crowd of under 21,000 since the 2007-08 season.

UK raised the price of student tickets from $5 to $10 this year. As Jared Peck reported last week, tickets are available to UK basketball games.

The chart below contains a list of Rupp Arena home games since 2007-08 season that have drawn less than 21,000.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Rupp Arena crowds of less than 21,000 for UK basketball

Since 2007-08 season.

Date

Opponent

UK

Opp

Dec

Att

11/6/07

C Arkansas

67

40

W

20335

11/7/07

Gardner-Webb

68

84

L

19845

11/27/07

Stony Brook

62

52

W

19269

12/31/07

Florida Int

92

49

W

19184

11/24/08

Longwood

91

57

W

20105

11/19/13

Texas-Arlington

105

76

W

20305

11/10/17

Utah Valley

73

63

W

19807

11/12/17

Vermont

73

69

W

20174

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?

    Through two games, Kentucky sophomore Sacha Killeya-Jones looks much improved. Why?

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year? 1:03

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?
Kentucky's looking forward to taking on Kansas 0:53

Kentucky's looking forward to taking on Kansas
It was beast mode for PJ Washington against Vermont 0:59

It was beast mode for PJ Washington against Vermont

View More Video