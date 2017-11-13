Kentucky men’s basketball attendance off to a slow start

As I mentioned in my three takeaways from Kentucky’s 73-69 win over Vermont on Sunday, UK students have not shown up for the first two home games for the men’s basketball team.

I went back and compared attendance figures and the announced attendance of 19,807 for Friday night’s opener at Rupp Arena was the smallest home crowd for a Kentucky men’s basketball game at Rupp in nearly 10 years. The previous low was 19,184 for Kentucky vs. Florida International on Dec. 31, 2007.

There’s a reason for the comparatively smallish crowd that New Year’s Eve in 2007, however. On that same day, the UK football team was beating Florida State 35-28 in the Music City Bowl in Nashville.

The crowd for Sunday’s game at Rupp was announced at 20,174. That’s just the eighth crowd of under 21,000 since the 2007-08 season.

e-RUPP-tion zone looking pretty dormant 7 minutes before Kentucky faces Vermont in Rupp Arena pic.twitter.com/0bOmK5INBn — Mark Story (@markcstory) November 12, 2017

UK raised the price of student tickets from $5 to $10 this year. As Jared Peck reported last week, tickets are available to UK basketball games.

The chart below contains a list of Rupp Arena home games since 2007-08 season that have drawn less than 21,000.