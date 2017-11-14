Liveblog: Kentucky-Kansas basketball in Champions Classic

In its first major test -- and we do mean major -- of the 2017-18 college basketball season, youthful Kentucky collides head on with grizzled Kansas in the Champions Classic at the United Center.

Tipoff is set for approximately 9:30 p.m., depending on the length of the night’s first game pitting No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State. ESPN has the telecast of both games.

John Calipari and Kentucky slipped from its No. 5 ranking to No. 7 after trailing at the half against Utah Valley before winning 73-63 then edging past Vermont 73-69. Kansas remained at No. 4 in the AP poll after trouncing Tennessee State 92-65 in its opener.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Kansas basketball

Kentucky vs. Kansas When: Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. Where: United Center in Chicago TV: ESPN with Dan Schulman, Dick Vitale and Maria Taylor Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt UK Radio Network affiliates