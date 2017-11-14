Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari yells down court during his team’s 73-63 win over the Utah Valley Wolverines at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017.
Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky-Kansas basketball in Champions Classic

By John Clay

November 14, 2017 8:36 AM

CHICAGO

In its first major test -- and we do mean major -- of the 2017-18 college basketball season, youthful Kentucky collides head on with grizzled Kansas in the Champions Classic at the United Center.

Tipoff is set for approximately 9:30 p.m., depending on the length of the night’s first game pitting No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State. ESPN has the telecast of both games.

John Calipari and Kentucky slipped from its No. 5 ranking to No. 7 after trailing at the half against Utah Valley before winning 73-63 then edging past Vermont 73-69. Kansas remained at No. 4 in the AP poll after trouncing Tennessee State 92-65 in its opener.

We will be blogging live from the Windy City. Join us with your comments, questions, quips, complaints, etc. If you have a Facebook or Twitter account, use your log-in and your comments will avoid moderation. Plus, you won’t have to worry about the copycats who steal your screen name.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Kansas basketball
 

Kentucky vs. Kansas

When: Tuesday, 9:30 p.m.

Where: United Center in Chicago

TV: ESPN with Dan Schulman, Dick Vitale and Maria Taylor

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

UK Radio Network affiliates

AP College Basketball Top 25

  • 1. Duke
  • 2. Michigan State
  • 3. Arizona
  • 4. Kansas
  • 5. Villanova
  • 6. Wichita State
  • 7. Kentucky
  • 8. Florida
  • 9. North Carolina
  • 10. Southern Cal
  • 11. Miami
  • 12. Cincinnati
  • 13. Notre Dame
  • 14. Minnesota
  • 15. Xavier
  • 16. Texas A&M
  • 17. Gonzaga
  • 18. Louisville
  • 19. Purdue
  • 20. Northwestern
  • 21. Saint Mary’s
  • 22. Seton Hall
  • 23. UCLA
  • 24. West Virginia
  • 25. Baylor

