Liveblog: Kentucky-Kansas basketball in Champions Classic

In its first major test -- and we do mean major -- of the 2017-18 college basketball season, youthful Kentucky collides head on with grizzled Kansas in the Champions Classic at the United Center.
Tipoff is set for approximately 9:30 p.m., depending on the length of the night’s first game pitting No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State. ESPN has the telecast of both games.
John Calipari and Kentucky slipped from its No. 5 ranking to No. 7 after trailing at the half against Utah Valley before winning 73-63 then edging past Vermont 73-69. Kansas remained at No. 4 in the AP poll after trouncing Tennessee State 92-65 in its opener.
Kentucky vs. Kansas
When: Tuesday, 9:30 p.m.
Where: United Center in Chicago
TV: ESPN with Dan Schulman, Dick Vitale and Maria Taylor
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
AP College Basketball Top 25
- 1. Duke
- 2. Michigan State
- 3. Arizona
- 4. Kansas
- 5. Villanova
- 6. Wichita State
- 7. Kentucky
- 8. Florida
- 9. North Carolina
- 10. Southern Cal
- 11. Miami
- 12. Cincinnati
- 13. Notre Dame
- 14. Minnesota
- 15. Xavier
- 16. Texas A&M
- 17. Gonzaga
- 18. Louisville
- 19. Purdue
- 20. Northwestern
- 21. Saint Mary’s
- 22. Seton Hall
- 23. UCLA
- 24. West Virginia
- 25. Baylor
