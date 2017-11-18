Liveblog: Kentucky-Georgia football

Kentucky football makes its final regular season road trip, visiting Georgia for its final conference game of the year. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Georgia is 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the SEC after last week’s surprising 40-17 loss at Auburn. Kentucky is 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the SEC after last week’s 44-21 win at Vanderbilt. It was UK’s fifth win in its last seven road games under head coach Mark Stoops.

We will be blogging live from Sanford Stadium. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear without moderation.

To get you ready for the game, listen to my podcast with Jason Butt of the Macon Telegraph and Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Kentucky at Georgia When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Where: Sanford Stadium in Athens TV: CBS with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Allie LaForce Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Jeff Piecoro UK Radio Network affiliates