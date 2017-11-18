Liveblog: Kentucky-Georgia football

Kentucky football makes its final regular season road trip, visiting Georgia for its final conference game of the year. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.
Georgia is 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the SEC after last week’s surprising 40-17 loss at Auburn. Kentucky is 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the SEC after last week’s 44-21 win at Vanderbilt. It was UK’s fifth win in its last seven road games under head coach Mark Stoops.
Kentucky at Georgia
When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Sanford Stadium in Athens
TV: CBS with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Allie LaForce
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Jeff Piecoro
Kentucky-Georgia last 10 meetings
Date
Site
UK
UGA
Dec
11/17/07
Athens
13
24
L
11/8/08
Lexington
38
42
L
11/21/09
Athens
34
27
W
10/23/10
Lexington
31
44
L
11/19/11
Athens
10
19
L
10/20/12
Lexington
24
29
L
11/23/13
Athens
17
59
L
11/8/14
Lexington
31
63
L
11/7/15
Athens
3
27
L
11/5/16
Lexington
24
27
L
