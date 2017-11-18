Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) greets fans along the Cat Walk before a game between the Kentucky and the Mississippi Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Snell and the Wildcats are at Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Liveblog: Kentucky-Georgia football

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

November 18, 2017 10:53 AM

ATHENS, Ga.

Kentucky football makes its final regular season road trip, visiting Georgia for its final conference game of the year. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Georgia is 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the SEC after last week’s surprising 40-17 loss at Auburn. Kentucky is 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the SEC after last week’s 44-21 win at Vanderbilt. It was UK’s fifth win in its last seven road games under head coach Mark Stoops.

We will be blogging live from Sanford Stadium. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear without moderation.

Liveblog: Kentucky-Georgia football
 

To get you ready for the game, listen to my podcast with Jason Butt of the Macon Telegraph and Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Kentucky at Georgia

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Sanford Stadium in Athens

TV: CBS with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Allie LaForce

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Jeff Piecoro

UK Radio Network affiliates

Kentucky-Georgia last 10 meetings

Date

Site

UK

UGA

Dec

11/17/07

Athens

13

24

L

11/8/08

Lexington

38

42

L

11/21/09

Athens

34

27

W

10/23/10

Lexington

31

44

L

11/19/11

Athens

10

19

L

10/20/12

Lexington

24

29

L

11/23/13

Athens

17

59

L

11/8/14

Lexington

31

63

L

11/7/15

Athens

3

27

L

11/5/16

Lexington

24

27

L

