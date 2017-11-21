Wrapping up Kentucky basketball’s early signing period with Ben Roberts

College basketball’s early signing period wrapped up last week with Kentucky signing three players for the Class of 2018 — Immanuel Quickley, Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro.

I talked with Lexington Herald-Leader recruiting writer Ben Roberts about the three signees. We also talked about what’s going on with Zion Williamson and Moses Brown, Bol Bol’s commitment to Oregon, and some news regarding class of 2019 target James Wiseman.

Be sure and check out Ben’s Next Cats recruiting site.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

You can find Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and iTunes.