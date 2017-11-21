Kentucky signee Tyler Herro participates in the 2017 NBPA Top 100 Games held at the John Paul Arena at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va..
Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Wrapping up Kentucky basketball’s early signing period with Ben Roberts

By John Clay

November 21, 2017 08:42 AM

College basketball’s early signing period wrapped up last week with Kentucky signing three players for the Class of 2018 — Immanuel Quickley, Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro.

I talked with Lexington Herald-Leader recruiting writer Ben Roberts about the three signees. We also talked about what’s going on with Zion Williamson and Moses Brown, Bol Bol’s commitment to Oregon, and some news regarding class of 2019 target James Wiseman.

Be sure and check out Ben’s Next Cats recruiting site.

