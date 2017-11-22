Thanksgiving talk about Kentucky basketball and football

We are thankfully down to the final week of the crowded overlap between Kentucky football and Kentucky men’s basketball.

Off to a 4-1 start, John Calipari’s basketball Cats play Fort Wayne at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in Rupp Arena. They return to action Sunday to play the University of Illinois-Chicago, or UIC, at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Mark Stoops’ football Cats welcome Lamar Jackson and Louisville to Kroger Field on Saturday at noon for the annual renewal of the Governor’s Cup.

I talked with my colleague and fellow Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about the UK basketball start, the attendance decline for these early games and the prospect of the young Cats moving forward.

We also talked about the UK vs. U of L football matchup, Kentucky’s 42-13 loss at Georgia last week and whether this could be Jackson’s final regular season game for the Cardinals. Mark has a game-by-game rundown of each of the Kentucky-Louisville football contests in the modern era.

Here’s my podcast with the Herald-Leader’s Ben Roberts about how UK fared in college basketball’s early signing period and what could happen between now and the spring period.

Fort Wayne at Kentucky basketball When: Wednesday, 8 p.m. Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington TV: SEC Network with Richard Cross, Dane Bradshaw and Stormy Buanontony Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt UK Radio Network affiliates