Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) is brought down by Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith (3) during UK’s 42-13 loss to the Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Thanksgiving talk about Kentucky basketball and football

By John Clay

November 22, 2017 08:50 AM

We are thankfully down to the final week of the crowded overlap between Kentucky football and Kentucky men’s basketball.

Off to a 4-1 start, John Calipari’s basketball Cats play Fort Wayne at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in Rupp Arena. They return to action Sunday to play the University of Illinois-Chicago, or UIC, at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Mark Stoops’ football Cats welcome Lamar Jackson and Louisville to Kroger Field on Saturday at noon for the annual renewal of the Governor’s Cup.

I talked with my colleague and fellow Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about the UK basketball start, the attendance decline for these early games and the prospect of the young Cats moving forward.

We also talked about the UK vs. U of L football matchup, Kentucky’s 42-13 loss at Georgia last week and whether this could be Jackson’s final regular season game for the Cardinals. Mark has a game-by-game rundown of each of the Kentucky-Louisville football contests in the modern era.

Here’s my podcast with the Herald-Leader’s Ben Roberts about how UK fared in college basketball’s early signing period and what could happen between now and the spring period.

You can find Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and iTunes.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Fort Wayne at Kentucky basketball

When: Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Richard Cross, Dane Bradshaw and Stormy Buanontony

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

UK Radio Network affiliates

Louisville at Kentucky football

When: Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware and Olivia Harlan

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

UK Radio Network affiliates

  • Has Garrett Johnson thought about his last home game?

    Kentucky senior receiver Garrett Johnson was asked Tuesday what it will feel like Saturday when he plays his final game at Kroger Field?

