Kentucky's Hamidou Diallo, right, celebrated a three-pointer during the first half against Fort Wayne at Rupp Arena on Wednesday night.
Kentucky's Hamidou Diallo, right, celebrated a three-pointer during the first half against Fort Wayne at Rupp Arena on Wednesday night. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Hamidou Diallo, right, celebrated a three-pointer during the first half against Fort Wayne at Rupp Arena on Wednesday night. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Fort Wayne basketball

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

November 22, 2017 06:45 PM

On Thanksgiving eve, Kentucky men’s basketball welcomes the Fort Wayne Mastodons to Rupp Arena for an 8 p.m. matchup on the SEC Network.

John Calipari’s Cats are 4-1 on the season after holding off Troy 70-62 on Monday. Fort Wayne is 3-1 on the year. Exactly one year ago, the Mastodons upset then No. 3 Indiana.

We will be blogging live from Rupp. Join us with your comments and questions. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear automatically. Or just use the regular comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Fort Wayne basketball
 

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See inside the newly renovated CastlePost castle hotel

    A look into the rooms, dining room, and farm newly renovated CastlePost castle hotel off of Versailles road.

See inside the newly renovated CastlePost castle hotel

See inside the newly renovated CastlePost castle hotel 0:51

See inside the newly renovated CastlePost castle hotel
Why hasn’t Kentucky hit more deep passes? 1:14

Why hasn’t Kentucky hit more deep passes?
Has Garrett Johnson thought about his last home game? 1:28

Has Garrett Johnson thought about his last home game?

View More Video