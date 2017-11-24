Kentucky and Louisville football scouting reports from those who know

Time to put the Thanksgiving leftovers back in the fridge and get ready for Saturday’s annual Governor’s Cup showdown between hated rivals Kentucky and Louisville. Kroger Field plays host to this year’s grudge match with a noon kickoff on the SEC Network.

Can Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson make amends for last year’s late fumble and help the Cardinals turn the table by knocking off Kentucky on the Wildcats’ home field? Can Kentucky coach Mark Stoops make it two straight wins over Bobby Petrino, thus giving the Cats their first eight-win regular season since 1984?

I talked with Mark Ennis of 93.9 The Ville in Louisville and Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader about all that and more for podcats previewing the Saturday shootout.

First, my podcast with Mark on the Cardinals:

And here’s my regular Friday podcast with Jennifer:

You can find Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and iTunes