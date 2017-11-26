Playing its third game in seven days, Kentucky basketball plays host to University of Illinois-Chicago on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.

Kentucky brings a 5-1 record into the contest after an 86-67 win over Fort Wayne on Wednesday night behind 25 points and 14 rebounds from freshman center Nick Richards. That followed a 70-62 win over Troy on Monday night.

UIC is 2-2 on the season. The Flames opened with a 65-55 win over North Carolina Central. They lost to Saint Joseph’s 86-82 in overtime before rebounding with a 95-55 victory over Delaware State. Last Saturday, UIC lost 67-51 to Fort Wayne.

Dikembe Dixson, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, leads the team in scoring at 14.3 points per game. Marcus Ottey, a 6-2 sophomore, is averaging 12.3 points per game. Ken Pomeroy ranks UIC 170th for third-year coach Steve McClain, who is 24-46 at the school.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

We will be blogging live from Rupp Arena. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, etc. And look for our Facebook Live of John Calipari’s post-game press conference on the Kentucky.com Facebook page.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-UIC basketball