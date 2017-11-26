Liveblog: Kentucky-UIC basketball

Playing its third game in seven days, Kentucky basketball plays host to University of Illinois-Chicago on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.
Kentucky brings a 5-1 record into the contest after an 86-67 win over Fort Wayne on Wednesday night behind 25 points and 14 rebounds from freshman center Nick Richards. That followed a 70-62 win over Troy on Monday night.
UIC is 2-2 on the season. The Flames opened with a 65-55 win over North Carolina Central. They lost to Saint Joseph’s 86-82 in overtime before rebounding with a 95-55 victory over Delaware State. Last Saturday, UIC lost 67-51 to Fort Wayne.
Dikembe Dixson, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, leads the team in scoring at 14.3 points per game. Marcus Ottey, a 6-2 sophomore, is averaging 12.3 points per game. Ken Pomeroy ranks UIC 170th for third-year coach Steve McClain, who is 24-46 at the school.
We will be blogging live from Rupp Arena.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
UIC at Kentucky
When: Sunday, 6 p.m.
Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington
TV: SEC Network with Rich Hollenberg, Dane Bradshaw and Michaela Vemava
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
