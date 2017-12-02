Liveblog: Kentucky-Harvard basketball

After nearly an entire week without a game, Kentucky basketball returns to Rupp Arena on Saturday to face the Harvard Crimson out of the Ivy League. ESPN has the 3:30 p.m. broadcast.
Kentucky is 6-1 after a 107-73 victory over Illinois-Chicago last Sunday. Harvard is 3-5 after losing at cross-town rival Northeastern on Thursday night. This is the first time that UK and Harvard have met on the basketball floor.
We will be blogging live from Rupp. Please join us with your comments, questions, complaints, praise, etc.
Never miss a local story.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
HARVARD AT KENTUCKY
When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington
TV: ESPN with John Sciambi and Jay Bilas
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
Comments