After nearly an entire week without a game, Kentucky basketball returns to Rupp Arena on Saturday to face the Harvard Crimson out of the Ivy League. ESPN has the 3:30 p.m. broadcast.

Kentucky is 6-1 after a 107-73 victory over Illinois-Chicago last Sunday. Harvard is 3-5 after losing at cross-town rival Northeastern on Thursday night. This is the first time that UK and Harvard have met on the basketball floor.

We will be blogging live from Rupp. Please join us with your comments, questions, complaints, praise, etc.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Harvard basketball

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW