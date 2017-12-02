Kentucky freshman forward Kevin Knox (5) listened to head coach John Calipari as UK defeated UIC 107-73 at Rupp Arena on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats play host to Harvard on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky-Harvard basketball

By John Clay

December 02, 2017 10:58 AM

After nearly an entire week without a game, Kentucky basketball returns to Rupp Arena on Saturday to face the Harvard Crimson out of the Ivy League. ESPN has the 3:30 p.m. broadcast.

Kentucky is 6-1 after a 107-73 victory over Illinois-Chicago last Sunday. Harvard is 3-5 after losing at cross-town rival Northeastern on Thursday night. This is the first time that UK and Harvard have met on the basketball floor.

We will be blogging live from Rupp. Please join us with your comments, questions, complaints, praise, etc.

Liveblog: Kentucky-Harvard basketball
 

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

HARVARD AT KENTUCKY

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: ESPN with John Sciambi and Jay Bilas

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

UK Radio Network affiliates

