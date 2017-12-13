There is a man in New York with a brand new Tim Couch tattoo

Charlotte Wilder of SB Nation made an interesting discovery on a recent trip to New York City: A Cleveland Browns fan with a new Tim Couch tattoo.

The guy who works at my coffee shop and loves the Browns got a Tim Couch tattoo, so I showed it to Tim Couch https://t.co/7zubYNqcrg — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) December 13, 2017

She writes:

“You probably have a lot of questions. Namely — who is this guy? Why did he get a Tim Couch tattoo in 2017? Well, gather ’round, and I’ll tell you the story of how I found the biggest Tim Couch fan in the world.”

Wilder was so taken by the tattoo she tracked down the former Kentucky and Browns quarterback, now living in Lexington, to find out what he thought about it.

Tim was impressed.

Be sure and read the entire story.