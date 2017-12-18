After strong start, SEC basketball has taken a slight dip

Florida beat Gonzaga and owned a 17-point lead over Duke before losing in the PK80 Tournament. Texas A&M whipped West Virginia, Oklahoma State and USC. Tennessee beat Purdue and took Villanova to the wire. For 2017-18, SEC basketball was off to a strong start.

Yet as we creep closer to the start of conference play, the league has a dipped a bit, dropping in Jeff Sagarin’s computer rankings from the fourth-best league to fifth.

After avoiding the inexplicable non-conference losses that dogged the league in past years, a few SEC teams have either taken it on the chin from lesser foes or missed opportunities to knock off bigger names.

Florida is the biggest mystery. After a 5-0 start that propelled the Gators to a No. 5 ranking, Mike White’s team has lost four of its last five. The slump includes that shocking 65-59 home loss to Loyola of Chicago on Dec. 6.

On Dec. 2, Arkansas was blown out 91-65 at Houston, a loss that became more puzzling a week later when Mike Anderson’s club romped 95-79 over No. 14 Minnesota in Fayetteville.

Give Alabama’s Avery Johnson a pat on the back for playing a challenging non-conference schedule. Two of the Tide’s three losses were to No. 14 Minnesota 89-84 and at Arizona 88-82. But Alabama also slipped up at home, losing 65-62 to Johnny Dawkins and Central Florida on Dec. 3.

After an 8-0 start against a cupcake schedule, Mississippi State received a reality check on Dec. 12 with a 65-50 loss at Cincinnati.

Last Saturday, Georgia lost 72-62 at Massachusetts to drop to 7-2. UMass, coached by former Florida assistant and Chattanooga head coach Matt McCall, is just 6-5. And a rebuilding LSU under first-year coach Will Wade dropped to 6-3 with an 83-82 home loss to Stephen F. Austin.

Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee led No. 7 North Carolina practically the entire game before being outscored 11-3 over the final minute to lose 78-73.

“I don’t think we have to play perfect to win a game like this,” Vols coach Rick Barnes said afterward. “And today, we didn’t get anywhere near perfect. We don’t have to be. But the fact is we had a chance, and when we had the lead we didn’t do what we needed to do when we got the lead. That will always come back to offensive execution.”

As for the Sagarin ratings, his numbers rank the Big 12 as the toughest league, followed by the ACC, the Big East, the Big 10 and then the SEC.

SAGARIN SEC BASKETBALL RANKINGS 10 Texas A&M

17 Arkansas

25 Kentucky

26 Missouri

29 Florida

35 Tennessee

46 Auburn

53 Alabama

59 South Carolina

73 Mississippi State

90 Georgia

100 LSU

101 Vanderbilt

110 Ole Miss