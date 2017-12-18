Schedule of college basketball games on television this week

Here’s the list of college basketball games on television this week:
Monday, Dec. 18
▪ 7:00 - Houston Baptist at Michigan State (Big 10)
▪ 7:00 - Omaha at Kansas (ESPN2)
▪ 7:00 - Charleston Southern at Florida State (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - Northern Illinois at Marquette (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 8:00 - Fort Wayne at Indiana (Big 10)
▪ 9:00 - UT-Arlington at Creighton (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 9:00 - Boise State at SMU (ESPNU)
▪ 9:00 - Tennessee State at Texas (ESPN2)
Tuesday, Dec. 19
▪ 6:30 - Marshall at Xavier (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 7:00 - South Carolina at Clemson (ESPN2)
▪ 7:00 - Dartmouth at Notre Dame (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - The Citadel at Ohio State (Big 10)
▪ 7:00 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Ole Miss (SEC)
▪ 7:00 - Northwestern State at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Ohio)
▪ 8:30 - Morehead State at Butler (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 9:00 - Georgia Tech at Georgia (ESPN2)
▪ 9:00 - Mercer at Alabama (SEC)
▪ 9:00 - Southern Utah at Iowa (Big 10)
▪ 9:00 - Stephen F. Austin at Missouri (ESPNU)
▪ 10:00 - Dayton at Saint Mary’s (Fox Sports Ohio)
Wednesday, Dec. 20
▪ 4:30 - Saint Joseph’s vs. St. John’s (ESPNU)
▪ 6:30 - Houston vs. Providence (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - Evansville at Duke (ESPN2)
▪ 7:00 - Wagner at Seton Hall (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 7:00 - North Texas at Georgetown (Fox Sports 2)
▪ 7:00 - James Madison at Florida (SEC)
▪ 8:00 - UT-San Antonio at Nebraska (Big 10)
▪ 9:00 - Wofford at North Carolina (ESPN2)
▪ 9:00 - South Carolina Upstate at Creighton (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 9:00 - Furman at Tennessee (SEC)
▪ 9:00 - Albany at Louisville (ESPNU)
▪ 11:00 - Kansas State at Washington State (ESPN2)
Thursday, Dec. 21
▪ 6:00 - Tennessee State at Purdue (Big 10)
▪ 7:00 - Fairleigh Dickinson at Maryland (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - American at Marquette (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 8:00 - Tennessee Tech at Indiana (Big 10)
▪ 9:00 - Connecticut at Arizona (ESPN2)
▪ 9:00 - Alabama A&M at Michigan (ESPNU)
▪ 9:00 - Miami (O) at DePaul (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 9:00 - Buffalo at Texas A&M (SEC)
▪ 10:00 - Gonzaga at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
▪ 11:00 - Kansas vs. Stanford (ESPN2)
Will post the college basketball television schedule for the weekend on Friday.
AP Top 25
- 1. Villanova
- 2. Michigan State
- 3. Arizona State
- 4. Duke
- 5. North Carolina
- 6. Miami
- 7. Kentucky
- 8. Texas A&M
- 9. Xavier
- 10. West Virginia
- 11. Wichita State
- 12. Gonzaga
- 13. Virginia
- 14. Kansas
- 15. TCU
- 16. Purdue
- 17. Oklahoma
- 18. Arizona
- 18. Baylor
- 20. Cincinnati
- 21. Tennessee
- 21. Texas Tech
- 23. Seton Hall
- 24. Florida State
- 25. Creighton
