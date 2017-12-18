South Carolina coach Frank Martin takes his Gamecocks to Clemson to play the arch-rival Tigers on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
South Carolina coach Frank Martin takes his Gamecocks to Clemson to play the arch-rival Tigers on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Sean Rayford Associated Press
South Carolina coach Frank Martin takes his Gamecocks to Clemson to play the arch-rival Tigers on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Sean Rayford Associated Press
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Schedule of college basketball games on television this week

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

December 18, 2017 03:17 PM

Here’s the list of college basketball games on television this week:

Monday, Dec. 18

▪ 7:00 - Houston Baptist at Michigan State (Big 10)

▪ 7:00 - Omaha at Kansas (ESPN2)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ 7:00 - Charleston Southern at Florida State (ESPNU)

▪ 7:00 - Northern Illinois at Marquette (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 8:00 - Fort Wayne at Indiana (Big 10)

▪ 9:00 - UT-Arlington at Creighton (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 9:00 - Boise State at SMU (ESPNU)

▪ 9:00 - Tennessee State at Texas (ESPN2)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

▪ 6:30 - Marshall at Xavier (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 7:00 - South Carolina at Clemson (ESPN2)

▪ 7:00 - Dartmouth at Notre Dame (ESPNU)

▪ 7:00 - The Citadel at Ohio State (Big 10)

▪ 7:00 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Ole Miss (SEC)

▪ 7:00 - Northwestern State at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Ohio)

▪ 8:30 - Morehead State at Butler (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 9:00 - Georgia Tech at Georgia (ESPN2)

▪ 9:00 - Mercer at Alabama (SEC)

▪ 9:00 - Southern Utah at Iowa (Big 10)

▪ 9:00 - Stephen F. Austin at Missouri (ESPNU)

▪ 10:00 - Dayton at Saint Mary’s (Fox Sports Ohio)

Wednesday, Dec. 20

▪ 4:30 - Saint Joseph’s vs. St. John’s (ESPNU)

▪ 6:30 - Houston vs. Providence (ESPNU)

▪ 7:00 - Evansville at Duke (ESPN2)

▪ 7:00 - Wagner at Seton Hall (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 7:00 - North Texas at Georgetown (Fox Sports 2)

▪ 7:00 - James Madison at Florida (SEC)

▪ 8:00 - UT-San Antonio at Nebraska (Big 10)

▪ 9:00 - Wofford at North Carolina (ESPN2)

▪ 9:00 - South Carolina Upstate at Creighton (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 9:00 - Furman at Tennessee (SEC)

▪ 9:00 - Albany at Louisville (ESPNU)

▪ 11:00 - Kansas State at Washington State (ESPN2)

Thursday, Dec. 21

▪ 6:00 - Tennessee State at Purdue (Big 10)

▪ 7:00 - Fairleigh Dickinson at Maryland (ESPNU)

▪ 7:00 - American at Marquette (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 8:00 - Tennessee Tech at Indiana (Big 10)

▪ 9:00 - Connecticut at Arizona (ESPN2)

▪ 9:00 - Alabama A&M at Michigan (ESPNU)

▪ 9:00 - Miami (O) at DePaul (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 9:00 - Buffalo at Texas A&M (SEC)

▪ 10:00 - Gonzaga at San Diego State (CBS Sports)

▪ 11:00 - Kansas vs. Stanford (ESPN2)

Will post the college basketball television schedule for the weekend on Friday.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

AP Top 25

  • 1. Villanova
  • 2. Michigan State
  • 3. Arizona State
  • 4. Duke
  • 5. North Carolina
  • 6. Miami
  • 7. Kentucky
  • 8. Texas A&M
  • 9. Xavier
  • 10. West Virginia
  • 11. Wichita State
  • 12. Gonzaga
  • 13. Virginia
  • 14. Kansas
  • 15. TCU
  • 16. Purdue
  • 17. Oklahoma
  • 18. Arizona
  • 18. Baylor
  • 20. Cincinnati
  • 21. Tennessee
  • 21. Texas Tech
  • 23. Seton Hall
  • 24. Florida State
  • 25. Creighton

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5

    Emergency service workers remain at the scene of a deadly train derailment in Washington on Tuesday. At least three passengers were killed and more than 100 were injured on Monday. Federal officials say the Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over the speed limit when it went off an overpass south of Seattle.

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 0:44

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5
‘It was shocking…too real,’ passenger says 0:58

‘It was shocking…too real,’ passenger says
Does Rex Chapman still have game? 1:53

Does Rex Chapman still have game? "No, I'm terrible"

View More Video