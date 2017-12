College basketball on television this weekend (Dec. 22-26)

Brad Nessler, Bill Raftery and Allie LaForce will be the broadcast team for the CBS broadcast of the CBS Sports Classic college basketball doubleheader on Saturday in New Orleans.

Ohio State, coached by former Jessamine County star Chris Holtmann, takes on North Carolina in the first game at 1:30 p.m. Fifth-ranked North Carolina is surely still smarting from Wednesday night’s stunning home 79-75 loss to Wofford. Ohio State has won five straight games to go 10-3.

Kentucky meets UCLA in the second game at 4 p.m. Ranked No. 7, the Cats are 9-1 after last week’s 93-86 win over visiting Virginia Tech. UCLA is 8-3. The Bruins snapped a two-game losing streak with an 85-82 win over visiting South Dakota on Tuesday.

Here’s the list of college basketball games on television this holiday weekend:

Friday, Dec. 22

▪ 1 p.m. Temple at Georgia (SEC)

▪ 1 p.m. Texas Rio Grande at Oklahoma State (Fox Sports Ohio)

▪ 3 p.m. Abilene Christian at Texas Tech (Fox Sports South)

▪ 5:30 p.m. Middle Tennesse vs. Princeton (ESPNU)

▪ 6:30 p.m. Sacred Heart at Providence (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 7 p.m. Incarnate Word at Florida (SEC)

▪ 7 p.m. Florida Gulf Coast at Wichita State (CBS Sports)

▪ 7 p.m. Northwestern at Oklahoma (ESPN2)

▪ 7 p.m. Rider at Penn State (Big 10)

▪ 7 p.m. Jacksonville at North Carolina State (Fox Sports South)

▪ 7 p.m. Akron vs. USC (ESPNU)

▪ 8 p.m. North Florida at LSU (SEC)

▪ 8:30 p.m. Hofstra at Villanova (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 9 p.m. Wright State at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South/Ohio)

▪ 9 p.m. Xavier at Northern Iowa (CBS Sports)

▪ 9 p.m. Colorado at Iowa (Big 10)

▪ 9 p.m. Texas at Alabama (ESPN2)

▪ 11 p.m. Davidson vs. New Mexico State (ESPNU)

▪ 1 a.m. Miami at Hawaii (ESPNU)

Saturday, Dec. 23

▪ 12 p.m. Alabama A&M at Georgetown (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 12 p.m. Manhattan at Seton Hall (Fox Sports South/Ohio)

▪ 12:30 p.m. Tennessee at Wake Forest (ESPN2)

▪ 1:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. North Carolina (CBS)

▪ 2:30 p.m. Connecticut at Auburn (ESPN2)

▪ 3 p.m. Wagner at Dayton (NBC Sports)

▪ 3:30 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Minnesota (Big 10)

▪ 4 p.m. Kentucky vs. UCLA (CBS)

▪ 4:30 p.m. Diamond Head Classic (ESPN2)

▪ 5:30 p.m. Green Bay at Wisconsin (Big 10)

▪ 8 p.m. Illinois vs. Missouri (ESPN2)

▪ 8:30 p.m. Southern Illinois vs. Duquense (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 10 p.m. Diamond Head Classic (ESPN2)

▪ 11 p.m. San Francisco vs. Nevada (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 12:30 a.m. Rainbow Classic (ESPNU)

Monday, Dec. 25

▪ 12:30 p.m. Diamond Head Classic (ESPNU)

▪ 2:30 p.m. Diamond Head Classic (ESPNU)

▪ 6:00 p.m. Diamond Head Classic (ESPN2)

▪ 8:30 p.m. Diamond Head Classic (ESPNU)