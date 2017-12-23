Liveblog: Kentucky-UCLA basketball

Facing each other for the fifth time in the last four seasons, No. 7 Kentucky meets unranked UCLA at 4 p.m. in the second game of the CBS Sports Classic doubleheader at the Smoothie King Center.
We will be blogging live from courtside. Join us with your comments, questions, etc. You can use your Facebook or Twitter log-in to have your comments appear automatically. Or you can use the regular comments box.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
KENTUCKY VS. UCLA
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans
TV: CBS with Brad Nessler, Bill Raftery and Allie LaForce
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt; Westwood One (WLXG-1300) with John Sadak and Steve Lappas
