Wenyen Gabriel took a shot against Thomas Welsh in Kentucky's game against UCLA.
Liveblog: Kentucky-UCLA basketball

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

December 23, 2017 10:04 AM

NEW ORLEANS

Facing each other for the fifth time in the last four seasons, No. 7 Kentucky meets unranked UCLA at 4 p.m. in the second game of the CBS Sports Classic doubleheader at the Smoothie King Center.

We will be blogging live from courtside. Join us with your comments, questions, etc. You can use your Facebook or Twitter log-in to have your comments appear automatically. Or you can use the regular comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-UCLA basketball
 

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

KENTUCKY VS. UCLA

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans

TV: CBS with Brad Nessler, Bill Raftery and Allie LaForce

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt; Westwood One (WLXG-1300) with John Sadak and Steve Lappas

UK Radio Network affiliates

