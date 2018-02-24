Hoping to extract some revenge for a loss at Missouri just three weeks ago, Kentucky welcomes the Tigers to Rupp Arena for an SEC college basketball game. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

We will be blogging live from our perch above the Rupp floor. Join us with your comments and questions. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in or just use the regular comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Missouri basketball

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW