Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari yelled down the court during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 in Bud Walton Arena. UK won the game 87-72.
Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Liveblog: Kentucky-Missouri basketball

By John Clay

February 24, 2018 05:16 PM

Hoping to extract some revenge for a loss at Missouri just three weeks ago, Kentucky welcomes the Tigers to Rupp Arena for an SEC college basketball game. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

We will be blogging live from our perch above the Rupp floor. Join us with your comments and questions. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in or just use the regular comments box.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Missouri at Kentucky

When: Saturday, 8:15 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: ESPN with Tom Hart and Sean Farnham

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

