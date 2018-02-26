Chad Brown, shown here after winning the 2017 Preakness with Cloud Computing, sends Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Good Magic out for his 2018 debut in Saturday’s Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park.
My Kentucky Derby Media Poll ballot (Week 1)

By John Clay

February 26, 2018 04:03 PM

The website Horse Racing Nation has posted its first 2018 Kentucky Derby Media Poll, for which I am a voter.

This year’s race will be run Saturday, May 5 at Churchill Downs.

And here’s how I voted:

▪ 1. Bolt d’oro - I know, I know, the Mick Ruis-trained colt finished third behind Good Magic and Solomini in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, but based on his previous starts, still feel like he is the best three-year-old. Anxious to see his 2018 debut in the San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita on March 10.

▪ 2. Good Magic - We finally to get see the BC Juvenile winner when trainer Chad Brown sends Good Magic out in Saturday’s Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream. Will the 2017 magic carry over to 2018?

▪ 3. Audible - Following his normal give-them-plenty-of-rest philosophy, trainer Todd Pletcher isn’t planning on racing the Holy Bull Stakes winner until the Florida Derby on March 31.

▪ 4. Bravazo - Owned by Calumet Farm and trained by D. Wayne Lukas, the son of Awesome Again captured the Risen Star. He’s being pointed toward the Louisiana Derby on March 24.

▪ 5. McKinzie - Trainer Bob Baffert has the Sham Stakes winner working toward taking on Bolt d’Oro in the San Felipe.

▪ 6. Solomini - Second in the BC Juvenile and thrid in the Los Alamitos Futurity, Baffert is high on the son of Curlin, who will also run in the stacked San Felipe.

▪ 7. Catholic Boy - After a second place finish in the Sam F. Davis, trainer Jonathan Thomas is looking at the Florida Derby for the son of More Than Ready.

▪ 8. Kanthaka - Trainer Jerry Hollendorfer plans to bring the San Vicente winner east to run in the Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct on March 10.

▪ 9. Flameaway - The Sam F. Davis winner will try to keep the momentum going when he runs in the Tampa Bay Derby on March 10.

▪ 10. Avery Island - Trainer Kiaran McLaughlin is taking his time with the Withers winner, holding him out until the Louisiana Derby on March 24.

▪ 11. My Boy Jack - Trainer Keith Desormeaux has yet to reveal his plans for the winner of the Southwest Stakes.

▪ 12. Free Drop Billy - After a second place finish in the Holy Bull, trainer Dale Romans is anxious to see how the won of Union Rags fares in this weekend’s Fountain of Youth.

▪ 13. Firenze Fire - The Jason Servis-trained entry was a hot horse until his second-place finish in the Withers. The Gotham is next on the agenda.

▪ 14. Vino Rosso - Todd Pletcher should know a lot more about the third-place finish in the Dam F. Davis when the son of Curlin runs in the Tampa Bay Derby on March 10.

▪ 15. Instilled Regard - Not ready to give up quite yet on the son of Arch after a disappointing fourth in the Risen Star. Trainer Jerry Hollendorfer has not revealed his next move.

▪ 16. Snapper Sinclair - Second in the Risen Star, trainer Steve Asmussen is optimistic about the March 24 Louisiana Derby.

▪ 17. Gold Town - If all goes well in the UAE Derby on March 31, the son of Street Cry will ship on to Louisville.

▪ 18. Noble Indy - Third in the Risen Star, the son of Take Charge Indy is targeted for the Louisiana Derby by trainer Todd Pletcher.

▪ 19. Enticed - Trainer Kiaran McLauglin hopes the fourth place finish in the Holy Bull was just a fluke. He’ll find out on March 10 in the Gotham.

▪ 20. Combatant - Ran second in the Southwest and could be the favorite in the March 17 Rebel for trainer Steve Asmussen.

[Three months out, which horses are the top Kentucky Derby contenders?]

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Kentucky Derby 2018 prep races

Date

Race

Track

Winner

9/16/17

Iroquois

Churchill Downs

The Tabulator

9/24/17

Beresford

Naas

Saxon Warrior

9/30/17

FrontRunner

Santa Anita

Bolt d'Oro

9/30/17

Royal Lodge

Newmarket

Roaring Lion

10/1/17

Lagardere

Chantilly

Happily

10/7/17

Champagne

Belmont Park

Firenze Fire

10/7/17

Breeders Futurity

Keeneland

Free Drop Billy

10/28/17

Racing Post Trophy

Doncaster

Saxon Warrior

11/4/17

Breeders' Cup Juvenile

Del Mar

Good Magic

11/25/17

Kentucky Jockey Club

Churchill Downs

Enticed

11/25/17

Cattleya Sho

Tokyo Racecourse

Ruggero

12/2/17

Remsen

Aqueduct

Catholic Boy

12/9/17

Los Alamitos Futurity

Los Alamitos

McKinzie

12/13/17

Zen-Nippon

Kawasaki

La Vent Se Leve

12/17/17

Springboard

Remington Park

Greyvitos

1/6/18

Sham

Santa Anita

McKinzie

1/13/18

Jerome

Aqueduct

Firenze Fire

1/13/18

Lecomte

Fair Grounds

Instilled Regard

1/15/18

Smarty Jones

Oaklawn

Mourinho

2/3/18

Robert Lewis

Santa Anita

Lombo

2/3/18

Withers

Aqueduct

Avery Island

2/3/18

Holy Bull

Gulfstream Park

Audible

2/10/18

Sam F. Davis

Tampa Bay Downs

Flameaway

2/17/18

El Camino Real

Golden Gate Fields

Paved

2/17/18

Risen Star

Fair Grounds

Bravazo

2/18/18

Hyacinth

Tokyo Racecourse

Ruggero

2/19/18

Southwest

Oaklawn

3/1/18

Condition Stakes

Kempton Park

3/2/18

Patton

Dundalk

3/3/18

Fountain of Youth

Gulfstream Park

3/10/18

Gotham

Aqueduct

3/10/18

San Felipe

Santa Anita

3/10/18

Tampa Bay Derby

Tampa Bay Downs

3/17/18

Rebel

Oaklawn

3/17/18

Jeff Ruby Steaks

Turfway Park

3/24/18

Louisiana Derby

Fair Grounds

3/25/18

Sunland Derby

Sunland Park

3/30/18

Burradon

Newcastle

3/31/18

UAE Derby

Meydan Racecourse

3/31/18

Florida Derby

Gulfstream Park

4/7/18

Wood Memorial

Aqueduct

4/7/18

Blue Grass

Keeneland

4/7/18

Santa Anita Derby

Santa Anita

4/14/18

Arkansas Derby

Oaklawn

4/14/18

Lexington

Keeneland

5/5/18

Kentucky Derby

Churchill Downs

Kentucky Derby Leaderboard

Rank

Horse

Points

1

Bravazo

54

2

Good Magic

24

3

Firenze Fire

24

4

Snapper Sinclair

22

5

McKinzie

20

6

Instilled Regard

19

7

Bolt d'Oro

14

8

Free Drop Billy

14

9

Solomini

14

10

Catholic Boy

14

11

Avery Island

14

12

Enticed

13

13

My Boy Jack

12

14

Combatant

12

15

Mourinho

11

16

Greyvitos

10

17

Audible

10

18

Lombo

10

19

Noble Indy

10

20

Tiz Mischief

6

21

Hollywood Star

5

22

Aycara

5

23

Principe Guilherme

4

24

Seven Trumpets

4

25

Coltandmississippi

3

26

Sporting Chance

2

27

Givemeaminit

2

28

Lone Sailor

2

29

Take the One O One

2

30

Marconi

2

