My Kentucky Derby Media Poll ballot (Week 1)

The website Horse Racing Nation has posted its first 2018 Kentucky Derby Media Poll, for which I am a voter.
This year’s race will be run Saturday, May 5 at Churchill Downs.
And here’s how I voted:
▪ 1. Bolt d’oro - I know, I know, the Mick Ruis-trained colt finished third behind Good Magic and Solomini in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, but based on his previous starts, still feel like he is the best three-year-old. Anxious to see his 2018 debut in the San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita on March 10.
▪ 2. Good Magic - We finally to get see the BC Juvenile winner when trainer Chad Brown sends Good Magic out in Saturday’s Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream. Will the 2017 magic carry over to 2018?
▪ 3. Audible - Following his normal give-them-plenty-of-rest philosophy, trainer Todd Pletcher isn’t planning on racing the Holy Bull Stakes winner until the Florida Derby on March 31.
▪ 4. Bravazo - Owned by Calumet Farm and trained by D. Wayne Lukas, the son of Awesome Again captured the Risen Star. He’s being pointed toward the Louisiana Derby on March 24.
▪ 5. McKinzie - Trainer Bob Baffert has the Sham Stakes winner working toward taking on Bolt d’Oro in the San Felipe.
▪ 6. Solomini - Second in the BC Juvenile and thrid in the Los Alamitos Futurity, Baffert is high on the son of Curlin, who will also run in the stacked San Felipe.
▪ 7. Catholic Boy - After a second place finish in the Sam F. Davis, trainer Jonathan Thomas is looking at the Florida Derby for the son of More Than Ready.
▪ 8. Kanthaka - Trainer Jerry Hollendorfer plans to bring the San Vicente winner east to run in the Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct on March 10.
▪ 9. Flameaway - The Sam F. Davis winner will try to keep the momentum going when he runs in the Tampa Bay Derby on March 10.
▪ 10. Avery Island - Trainer Kiaran McLaughlin is taking his time with the Withers winner, holding him out until the Louisiana Derby on March 24.
▪ 11. My Boy Jack - Trainer Keith Desormeaux has yet to reveal his plans for the winner of the Southwest Stakes.
▪ 12. Free Drop Billy - After a second place finish in the Holy Bull, trainer Dale Romans is anxious to see how the won of Union Rags fares in this weekend’s Fountain of Youth.
▪ 13. Firenze Fire - The Jason Servis-trained entry was a hot horse until his second-place finish in the Withers. The Gotham is next on the agenda.
▪ 14. Vino Rosso - Todd Pletcher should know a lot more about the third-place finish in the Dam F. Davis when the son of Curlin runs in the Tampa Bay Derby on March 10.
▪ 15. Instilled Regard - Not ready to give up quite yet on the son of Arch after a disappointing fourth in the Risen Star. Trainer Jerry Hollendorfer has not revealed his next move.
▪ 16. Snapper Sinclair - Second in the Risen Star, trainer Steve Asmussen is optimistic about the March 24 Louisiana Derby.
▪ 17. Gold Town - If all goes well in the UAE Derby on March 31, the son of Street Cry will ship on to Louisville.
▪ 18. Noble Indy - Third in the Risen Star, the son of Take Charge Indy is targeted for the Louisiana Derby by trainer Todd Pletcher.
▪ 19. Enticed - Trainer Kiaran McLauglin hopes the fourth place finish in the Holy Bull was just a fluke. He’ll find out on March 10 in the Gotham.
▪ 20. Combatant - Ran second in the Southwest and could be the favorite in the March 17 Rebel for trainer Steve Asmussen.
Kentucky Derby 2018 prep races
Date
Race
Track
Winner
9/16/17
Iroquois
Churchill Downs
The Tabulator
9/24/17
Beresford
Naas
Saxon Warrior
9/30/17
FrontRunner
Santa Anita
Bolt d'Oro
9/30/17
Royal Lodge
Newmarket
Roaring Lion
10/1/17
Lagardere
Chantilly
Happily
10/7/17
Champagne
Belmont Park
Firenze Fire
10/7/17
Breeders Futurity
Keeneland
Free Drop Billy
10/28/17
Racing Post Trophy
Doncaster
Saxon Warrior
11/4/17
Breeders' Cup Juvenile
Del Mar
Good Magic
11/25/17
Kentucky Jockey Club
Churchill Downs
Enticed
11/25/17
Cattleya Sho
Tokyo Racecourse
Ruggero
12/2/17
Remsen
Aqueduct
Catholic Boy
12/9/17
Los Alamitos Futurity
Los Alamitos
McKinzie
12/13/17
Zen-Nippon
Kawasaki
La Vent Se Leve
12/17/17
Springboard
Remington Park
Greyvitos
1/6/18
Sham
Santa Anita
McKinzie
1/13/18
Jerome
Aqueduct
Firenze Fire
1/13/18
Lecomte
Fair Grounds
Instilled Regard
1/15/18
Smarty Jones
Oaklawn
Mourinho
2/3/18
Robert Lewis
Santa Anita
Lombo
2/3/18
Withers
Aqueduct
Avery Island
2/3/18
Holy Bull
Gulfstream Park
Audible
2/10/18
Sam F. Davis
Tampa Bay Downs
Flameaway
2/17/18
El Camino Real
Golden Gate Fields
Paved
2/17/18
Risen Star
Fair Grounds
Bravazo
2/18/18
Hyacinth
Tokyo Racecourse
Ruggero
2/19/18
Southwest
Oaklawn
3/1/18
Condition Stakes
Kempton Park
3/2/18
Patton
Dundalk
3/3/18
Fountain of Youth
Gulfstream Park
3/10/18
Gotham
Aqueduct
3/10/18
San Felipe
Santa Anita
3/10/18
Tampa Bay Derby
Tampa Bay Downs
3/17/18
Rebel
Oaklawn
3/17/18
Jeff Ruby Steaks
Turfway Park
3/24/18
Louisiana Derby
Fair Grounds
3/25/18
Sunland Derby
Sunland Park
3/30/18
Burradon
Newcastle
3/31/18
UAE Derby
Meydan Racecourse
3/31/18
Florida Derby
Gulfstream Park
4/7/18
Wood Memorial
Aqueduct
4/7/18
Blue Grass
Keeneland
4/7/18
Santa Anita Derby
Santa Anita
4/14/18
Arkansas Derby
Oaklawn
4/14/18
Lexington
Keeneland
5/5/18
Kentucky Derby
Churchill Downs
Kentucky Derby Leaderboard
Rank
Horse
Points
1
Bravazo
54
2
Good Magic
24
3
Firenze Fire
24
4
Snapper Sinclair
22
5
McKinzie
20
6
Instilled Regard
19
7
Bolt d'Oro
14
8
Free Drop Billy
14
9
Solomini
14
10
Catholic Boy
14
11
Avery Island
14
12
Enticed
13
13
My Boy Jack
12
14
Combatant
12
15
Mourinho
11
16
Greyvitos
10
17
Audible
10
18
Lombo
10
19
Noble Indy
10
20
Tiz Mischief
6
21
Hollywood Star
5
22
Aycara
5
23
Principe Guilherme
4
24
Seven Trumpets
4
25
Coltandmississippi
3
26
Sporting Chance
2
27
Givemeaminit
2
28
Lone Sailor
2
29
Take the One O One
2
30
Marconi
2
