Kentucky basketball recruiting updates amid the FBI revelations

In the wake of the latest revelations concerning the FBI’s investigation of college basketball corruption, I thought it would be a good time to catch up with my Herald-Leader colleague and recruiting writer Ben Roberts.

We discussed updates on players Kentucky is currently recruiting, possible developments, the effect of the FBI investigation and the reasons behind the current Cats’ three-game win streak.

A rundown, with approximate times:

1:20 - Kentucky’s recruitment of E.J. Montgomery, who visited campus and Rupp Arena over the weekend:

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

6:00 - University Heights star KyKy Tandy, a junior who has drawn Kentucky’s interest.

10:00 - Ashton Hagans, who decommitted from Georgia this week and who is rumored to be considering re-classifying to 2018. Is UK interested in the possible Top 10 recruit?

14:00 - Shareef O’Neal, son of Shaquille O’Neal, who decommitted from Arizona over the weekend and who had previously shown interest in Kentucky.

18:00 - John Calipari has been on the road checking out some 2019 kids.

23:00 - Will the Yahoo Sports and ESPN stories about the FBI investigation have any effect on the Class of 2018 recruits who have waited until the spring signing period?

27:00 - In its three game-win streak, Kentucky has put up some crazy offensive numbers.

You can find our podcasts on iTunes.

Give us a review and a rating on iTunes.

You can also find all the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.

Follow Ben Roberts on Twitter @benrobertshl and check out his Next Cats recruiting page.