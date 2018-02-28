Ole Miss senior Marcanvis Hymon reacted to the first of his two technical fouls early in the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats in Rupp Arena Wednesday.
Liveblog: Kentucky-Ole Miss basketball

By John Clay

February 28, 2018 02:28 PM

Heating up at just the right time, Kentucky tries to extend its win streak to four games when a reeling Ole Miss visits Rupp Arena for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday night on ESPN2.

We will be blogging live from our perch above the court at Rupp. Join us for the regular season home finale with your questions, comments, quips, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in or just use the regular comments box.

Ole Miss at Kentucky

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: ESPN2 with Karl Ravech and Dan Dakich

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

UK Radio Network affiliates

