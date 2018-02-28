Heating up at just the right time, Kentucky tries to extend its win streak to four games when a reeling Ole Miss visits Rupp Arena for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday night on ESPN2.

We will be blogging live from our perch above the court at Rupp. Join us for the regular season home finale with your questions, comments, quips, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in or just use the regular comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Ole Miss basketball

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW