Previewing Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida basketball rematch

To finish the regular season, Kentucky travels to the Sunshine State on Saturday to face the Florida Gators in a noon showdown on CBS.

It’s a rematch of the Jan. 20 game in Lexington won by the Gators 66-64. In fact, after his team’s 96-78 win over Ole Miss on Wednesday, Kentucky freshman guard Quade Green said the Cats need to “go to Florida and spank them.”

To preview the game, I talked with Kevin Brockway, who covers Florida basketball for the Gainesville Sun, and my colleague Jerry Tipton, who covers Kentucky basketball for the Herald-Leader.

