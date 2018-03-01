Kentucky freshman forward Kevin Knox (5) drove down court past Mississippi defenders during UK’s 96-78 win in their college basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky freshman forward Kevin Knox (5) drove down court past Mississippi defenders during UK’s 96-78 win in their college basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Rupp Arena. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky freshman forward Kevin Knox (5) drove down court past Mississippi defenders during UK’s 96-78 win in their college basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Rupp Arena. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Previewing Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida basketball rematch

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

March 01, 2018 08:30 PM

To finish the regular season, Kentucky travels to the Sunshine State on Saturday to face the Florida Gators in a noon showdown on CBS.

It’s a rematch of the Jan. 20 game in Lexington won by the Gators 66-64. In fact, after his team’s 96-78 win over Ole Miss on Wednesday, Kentucky freshman guard Quade Green said the Cats need to “go to Florida and spank them.”

To preview the game, I talked with Kevin Brockway, who covers Florida basketball for the Gainesville Sun, and my colleague Jerry Tipton, who covers Kentucky basketball for the Herald-Leader.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You can find our podcasts on iTunes.

Give us a review and a rating on iTunes.

You can also find all the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.

Listen to my podcast with Ben Roberts on UK basketball recruiting.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Kentucky basketball’s last 10 games at Florida

Date

Opponent

UK

UF

Dec

1/19/08

@Florida

70

81

L (OT)

3/7/09

@Florida

53

60

L

1/12/10

@Florida

89

77

W

2/5/11

@Florida

68

70

L

3/4/12

@Florida

74

59

W

2/12/13

@Florida

52

69

L

3/8/14

@Florida

65

84

L

2/7/15

@Florida

68

61

W

3/1/16

@Florida

88

79

W

2/4/17

@Florida

66

88

L

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Why is Kentucky shooting better?

View More Video