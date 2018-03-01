Previewing Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida basketball rematch

To finish the regular season, Kentucky travels to the Sunshine State on Saturday to face the Florida Gators in a noon showdown on CBS.
It’s a rematch of the Jan. 20 game in Lexington won by the Gators 66-64. In fact, after his team’s 96-78 win over Ole Miss on Wednesday, Kentucky freshman guard Quade Green said the Cats need to “go to Florida and spank them.”
To preview the game, I talked with Kevin Brockway, who covers Florida basketball for the Gainesville Sun, and my colleague Jerry Tipton, who covers Kentucky basketball for the Herald-Leader.
Never miss a local story.
You can find our podcasts on iTunes.
Give us a review and a rating on iTunes.
You can also find all the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.
Listen to my podcast with Ben Roberts on UK basketball recruiting.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Kentucky basketball’s last 10 games at Florida
Date
Opponent
UK
UF
Dec
1/19/08
@Florida
70
81
L (OT)
3/7/09
@Florida
53
60
L
1/12/10
@Florida
89
77
W
2/5/11
@Florida
68
70
L
3/4/12
@Florida
74
59
W
2/12/13
@Florida
52
69
L
3/8/14
@Florida
65
84
L
2/7/15
@Florida
68
61
W
3/1/16
@Florida
88
79
W
2/4/17
@Florida
66
88
L
Comments