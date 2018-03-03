More Videos

Kentucky once up ahead of Saturday’s game against Florida at Exactech Arena at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky once up ahead of Saturday’s game against Florida at Exactech Arena at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Florida 80, No. 23 Kentucky 67

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

March 03, 2018 10:22 AM

GAINESVILLE, Fla.

Kentucky men’s basketball drops the curtain on its regular season with a trip to the O’Connell Center to face SEC rival Florida in a noon game on CBS.

John Calipari’s Wildcats are 21-9 overall and 10-7 in the SEC thanks to a four-game win streak. The Cats outscored visiting Ole Miss 96-78 on Wednesday at Rupp Arena. Mike White’s Gators are also 10-7 in the conference. (Arkansas is also 10-7.) Florida is 19-11 overall and has won two straight, including a 73-52 thumping of Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday.

Florida won the first meeting between the two teams, 66-64, back on Jan. 20 in Lexington. Here were my three takeaways from that game.

We will be blogging live from courtside at the Exactech Arena. Join us with your comments, questions, etc. You can use your Facebook or Twitter log-ins. Or you can come up with a user name for the regular comments box.

Liveblog: Kentucky-Florida basketball
 

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Kentucky at Florida

When: Saturday, noon ET

Where: O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

TV: CBS with Ian Eagle and Jim Spanarkel

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

UK Radio Network affiliates

