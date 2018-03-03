Liveblog: Florida 80, No. 23 Kentucky 67

Kentucky men’s basketball drops the curtain on its regular season with a trip to the O’Connell Center to face SEC rival Florida in a noon game on CBS.

John Calipari’s Wildcats are 21-9 overall and 10-7 in the SEC thanks to a four-game win streak. The Cats outscored visiting Ole Miss 96-78 on Wednesday at Rupp Arena. Mike White’s Gators are also 10-7 in the conference. (Arkansas is also 10-7.) Florida is 19-11 overall and has won two straight, including a 73-52 thumping of Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday.

Florida won the first meeting between the two teams, 66-64, back on Jan. 20 in Lexington. Here were my three takeaways from that game.

We will be blogging live from courtside at the Exactech Arena. Join us with your comments, questions, etc. You can use your Facebook or Twitter log-ins. Or you can come up with a user name for the regular comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Florida basketball