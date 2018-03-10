SEC Tournament links, college basketball television schedule and more

Some SEC Tournament and other assorted links as we head into Saturday’s semifinals:

▪ After locking down Georgia, can Kentucky put the clamps on Collin Sexton? asks my column. The Alabama point guard scored 31 points in the Tide’s quarterfinal win over Auburn.

▪ Alabama crushes Auburn to reach a semifinal matchup with Kentucky, reports Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News.

▪ The joy of Sexton, writes Matthew Stevens of the Montgomery Advertiser. The point guard was more than Auburn could handle.

▪ Sexton is college basketball’s new No. 1 point guard, writes Pat Forde of Yahoo. Sorry, Trae Young.

▪ Kentucky slowed down Sexton once before, reports Derek Terry of the Cats Pause.

▪ Kentucky’s Kevin Knox is full of surprises now that its tournament time, reports Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader. The freshman forward was even diving on the floor for loose balls Friday.

▪ PJ Washington outplayed Georgia star Yante Maten, reports Tipton. Washington scored 18 points in the Cats’ quarterfinal win over the Bulldogs.

▪ Kentucky made a strong start to its bid for a fourth straight SEC Tournament title, reports Fletcher Page of the Courier-Journal.

▪ Kentucky proves tough enough without Jarred Vanderbilt, writes Kyle Tucker of SEC Country.

▪ The probable end of the Mark Fox era ends with a thud, writes Mark Bradley of the AJC.

▪ Kentucky’s team effort wears down the Dogs, writes Keith Taylor of KyForward.

▪ Auburn coach Bruce Pearl got into a post-game altercation Friday, reports Tom Green of AL.com. Pearl and the Alabama strength coach had words.

▪ Florida’s effort not good enough, writes Pat Dooley of the Gainesville Sun. The Gators fell to Arkansas in a quarterfinal game Friday night.

▪ Arkansas overcomes its Florida jinx, reports Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Arkansas plays Tennessee in Saturday’s second semifinal.

▪ Tennessee survives Mississippi State, reports Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

▪ Bulldogs bricked their upset shot, says Logan Lowery of the NE Mississippi Daily Journal.

▪ One moment gave perspective to March Madness, writes Mark Wiedmer of the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

▪ Western Kentucky advances to C-USA finals, reports Brad Stephens of the Bowling Green Daily News.

▪ Defense leads North Carolina past Duke, reports Joe Giglio of the Raleigh News and Observer. Carolina plays Virginia in the ACC title game Saturday.

▪ Duke shows its flaws, reports Pete Thamel of Yahoo. And there was another Grayson Allen controversy.

▪ Jack Salt’s unlikely scoring helps Virginia, reports David Teel of the Daily Press. Virginia knocked off Clemson in Friday’s semifinals.

▪ Providence sends Xavier packing in Big East, reports Patrick Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

▪ Kansas outlasts Kansas State, reports Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star. It was not a jubilant Jayhawks locker room, however.

▪ Chuck Person files for dismissal of federal charges, reports Chris White of the Montgomery Advertiser. The ex-Auburn assistant was one of four coaches arrest in the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.

▪ Rick Pitino wants to coach again, reports Tim Sullivan of the Courier-Journal. Pitino has hired an agent and says he will turn over any and all evidence of his innocence to potential employers.

▪ Kentucky baseball beats Texas Tech, reports the Herald-Leader. The Cats took the first game in the three-game set at Cliff Hagan Stadium.