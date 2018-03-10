SEC Tournament links, college basketball television schedule and more

Some SEC Tournament and other assorted links as we head into Saturday’s semifinals:
▪ After locking down Georgia, can Kentucky put the clamps on Collin Sexton? asks my column. The Alabama point guard scored 31 points in the Tide’s quarterfinal win over Auburn.
▪ Alabama crushes Auburn to reach a semifinal matchup with Kentucky, reports Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News.
▪ The joy of Sexton, writes Matthew Stevens of the Montgomery Advertiser. The point guard was more than Auburn could handle.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Sexton is college basketball’s new No. 1 point guard, writes Pat Forde of Yahoo. Sorry, Trae Young.
▪ Kentucky slowed down Sexton once before, reports Derek Terry of the Cats Pause.
▪ Kentucky’s Kevin Knox is full of surprises now that its tournament time, reports Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader. The freshman forward was even diving on the floor for loose balls Friday.
▪ PJ Washington outplayed Georgia star Yante Maten, reports Tipton. Washington scored 18 points in the Cats’ quarterfinal win over the Bulldogs.
▪ Kentucky made a strong start to its bid for a fourth straight SEC Tournament title, reports Fletcher Page of the Courier-Journal.
▪ Kentucky proves tough enough without Jarred Vanderbilt, writes Kyle Tucker of SEC Country.
▪ The probable end of the Mark Fox era ends with a thud, writes Mark Bradley of the AJC.
▪ Kentucky’s team effort wears down the Dogs, writes Keith Taylor of KyForward.
▪ Auburn coach Bruce Pearl got into a post-game altercation Friday, reports Tom Green of AL.com. Pearl and the Alabama strength coach had words.
▪ Florida’s effort not good enough, writes Pat Dooley of the Gainesville Sun. The Gators fell to Arkansas in a quarterfinal game Friday night.
▪ Arkansas overcomes its Florida jinx, reports Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Arkansas plays Tennessee in Saturday’s second semifinal.
▪ Tennessee survives Mississippi State, reports Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
▪ Bulldogs bricked their upset shot, says Logan Lowery of the NE Mississippi Daily Journal.
▪ One moment gave perspective to March Madness, writes Mark Wiedmer of the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
▪ Western Kentucky advances to C-USA finals, reports Brad Stephens of the Bowling Green Daily News.
▪ Defense leads North Carolina past Duke, reports Joe Giglio of the Raleigh News and Observer. Carolina plays Virginia in the ACC title game Saturday.
▪ Duke shows its flaws, reports Pete Thamel of Yahoo. And there was another Grayson Allen controversy.
▪ Jack Salt’s unlikely scoring helps Virginia, reports David Teel of the Daily Press. Virginia knocked off Clemson in Friday’s semifinals.
▪ Providence sends Xavier packing in Big East, reports Patrick Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
▪ Kansas outlasts Kansas State, reports Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star. It was not a jubilant Jayhawks locker room, however.
▪ Chuck Person files for dismissal of federal charges, reports Chris White of the Montgomery Advertiser. The ex-Auburn assistant was one of four coaches arrest in the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.
▪ Rick Pitino wants to coach again, reports Tim Sullivan of the Courier-Journal. Pitino has hired an agent and says he will turn over any and all evidence of his innocence to potential employers.
▪ Kentucky baseball beats Texas Tech, reports the Herald-Leader. The Cats took the first game in the three-game set at Cliff Hagan Stadium.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
College basketball on television Saturday
11:00 - UMBC vs. Vermont (ESPN2)
12:30 - Cornell vs. Harvard (ESPNU)
1:00 - Memphis vs. Cincinnati (CBS)
1:00 - Saint Joseph's vs. Rhode Island (CBS Sports)
1:00 - NC Central vs. Hampton (ESPN2)
1:00 - Alabama vs. Kentucky (ESPN)
3:00 - Yale vs. Penn (ESPN2)
3:00 - Arkansas vs. Tennessee (ESPN)
3:30 - Houston vs. Wichita State (CBS)
3:30 - Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure (CBS Sports)
5:00 - Texas Southern vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff (ESPN2)
6:00 - West Virginia vs. Kansas (ESPN)
6:00 - San Diego State vs. New Mexico (CBS)
6:30 - Providence vs. Villanova (Fox)
7:00 - Toledo vs. Buffalo (ESPN2)
8:00 - Eastern Washington vs. Montana (ESPNU)
8:30 - North Carolina vs. Virginia (ESPN)
8:30 - Marshall vs. Western Kentucky (CBS Sports)
9:00 - Stephen F. Austin vs. SE Louisiana (ESPN2)
10:00 - USC vs. Arizona (Fox Sports 1)
10:00 - Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State (ESPNU)
11:59 - CS Fullerton vs. UC Irvine (ESPN2)
Comments