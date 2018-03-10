Kentucky fans cheered with cutouts of Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari and Kentucky Wildcats guard Quade Green (0) during the team’s 62-49 win over Georgia in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals Friday at the Scottrade Center. UK plays Alabama on Saturday.
Sidelines with John Clay

SEC Tournament links, college basketball television schedule and more

By John Clay

March 10, 2018 09:22 AM

Some SEC Tournament and other assorted links as we head into Saturday’s semifinals:

▪ After locking down Georgia, can Kentucky put the clamps on Collin Sexton? asks my column. The Alabama point guard scored 31 points in the Tide’s quarterfinal win over Auburn.

▪ Alabama crushes Auburn to reach a semifinal matchup with Kentucky, reports Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News.

▪ The joy of Sexton, writes Matthew Stevens of the Montgomery Advertiser. The point guard was more than Auburn could handle.

▪ Sexton is college basketball’s new No. 1 point guard, writes Pat Forde of Yahoo. Sorry, Trae Young.

▪ Kentucky slowed down Sexton once before, reports Derek Terry of the Cats Pause.

▪ Kentucky’s Kevin Knox is full of surprises now that its tournament time, reports Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader. The freshman forward was even diving on the floor for loose balls Friday.

▪ PJ Washington outplayed Georgia star Yante Maten, reports Tipton. Washington scored 18 points in the Cats’ quarterfinal win over the Bulldogs.

▪ Kentucky made a strong start to its bid for a fourth straight SEC Tournament title, reports Fletcher Page of the Courier-Journal.

▪ Kentucky proves tough enough without Jarred Vanderbilt, writes Kyle Tucker of SEC Country.

▪ The probable end of the Mark Fox era ends with a thud, writes Mark Bradley of the AJC.

▪ Kentucky’s team effort wears down the Dogs, writes Keith Taylor of KyForward.

▪ Auburn coach Bruce Pearl got into a post-game altercation Friday, reports Tom Green of AL.com. Pearl and the Alabama strength coach had words.

▪ Florida’s effort not good enough, writes Pat Dooley of the Gainesville Sun. The Gators fell to Arkansas in a quarterfinal game Friday night.

▪ Arkansas overcomes its Florida jinx, reports Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Arkansas plays Tennessee in Saturday’s second semifinal.

▪ Tennessee survives Mississippi State, reports Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

▪ Bulldogs bricked their upset shot, says Logan Lowery of the NE Mississippi Daily Journal.

▪ One moment gave perspective to March Madness, writes Mark Wiedmer of the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

▪ Western Kentucky advances to C-USA finals, reports Brad Stephens of the Bowling Green Daily News.

▪ Defense leads North Carolina past Duke, reports Joe Giglio of the Raleigh News and Observer. Carolina plays Virginia in the ACC title game Saturday.

▪ Duke shows its flaws, reports Pete Thamel of Yahoo. And there was another Grayson Allen controversy.

▪ Jack Salt’s unlikely scoring helps Virginia, reports David Teel of the Daily Press. Virginia knocked off Clemson in Friday’s semifinals.

▪ Providence sends Xavier packing in Big East, reports Patrick Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

▪ Kansas outlasts Kansas State, reports Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star. It was not a jubilant Jayhawks locker room, however.

▪ Chuck Person files for dismissal of federal charges, reports Chris White of the Montgomery Advertiser. The ex-Auburn assistant was one of four coaches arrest in the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.

▪ Rick Pitino wants to coach again, reports Tim Sullivan of the Courier-Journal. Pitino has hired an agent and says he will turn over any and all evidence of his innocence to potential employers.

▪ Kentucky baseball beats Texas Tech, reports the Herald-Leader. The Cats took the first game in the three-game set at Cliff Hagan Stadium.

John Clay: @johnclayiv

College basketball on television Saturday

11:00 - UMBC vs. Vermont (ESPN2)

12:30 - Cornell vs. Harvard (ESPNU)

1:00 - Memphis vs. Cincinnati (CBS)

1:00 - Saint Joseph's vs. Rhode Island (CBS Sports)

1:00 - NC Central vs. Hampton (ESPN2)

1:00 - Alabama vs. Kentucky (ESPN)

3:00 - Yale vs. Penn (ESPN2)

3:00 - Arkansas vs. Tennessee (ESPN)

3:30 - Houston vs. Wichita State (CBS)

3:30 - Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure (CBS Sports)

5:00 - Texas Southern vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff (ESPN2)

6:00 - West Virginia vs. Kansas (ESPN)

6:00 - San Diego State vs. New Mexico (CBS)

6:30 - Providence vs. Villanova (Fox)

7:00 - Toledo vs. Buffalo (ESPN2)

8:00 - Eastern Washington vs. Montana (ESPNU)

8:30 - North Carolina vs. Virginia (ESPN)

8:30 - Marshall vs. Western Kentucky (CBS Sports)

9:00 - Stephen F. Austin vs. SE Louisiana (ESPN2)

10:00 - USC vs. Arizona (Fox Sports 1)

10:00 - Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State (ESPNU)

11:59 - CS Fullerton vs. UC Irvine (ESPN2)

