UK baseball's Mingione discusses series vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

UK baseball's Mingione discusses series vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

Relive the excitement with our 50 best photos of the Wildcats' regular season

Relive the excitement with our 50 best photos of the Wildcats' regular season

Photo slideshow: Kentucky tops Vols for fourth straight SEC tourney title

Photo slideshow: Kentucky tops Vols for fourth straight SEC tourney title

Wenyen Gabriel is feeling the love from the 'best fans in the world'

Wenyen Gabriel is feeling the love from the 'best fans in the world'

Kevin Knox: We're playing our season best right now

Kevin Knox: We’re playing our season best right now

Multiple angles, slow motion of Capital Plaza Tower implosion

Multiple angles, slow motion of Capital Plaza Tower implosion

Sacha Killeya-Jones on his key follow jam: That was epic

Sacha Killeya-Jones on his key follow jam: That was epic

The SEC Tournament MVP isn't a big fan of confetti

The SEC Tournament MVP isn't a big fan of confetti

Capital Tower comes down

Capital Tower comes down

Kentucky warms up for the SEC Tournament finals

Kentucky warms up for the SEC Tournament finals

Kentucky warms up ahead of today’s SEC Tournament finals game against Tennessee. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky warms up ahead of today’s SEC Tournament finals game against Tennessee. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky 77, Tennessee 72 (SEC Tournament)

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

March 11, 2018 09:18 AM

ST. LOUIS

Looking for its fourth straight SEC Tournament championship, No. 4 seed Kentucky meets No. 2 seed Tennessee in the finals on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Scottrade Center. ESPN has the telecast.

We will be blogging live from courtside. Join us with your comments and questions. You can use your Facebook or Twitter log-in, or just use the regular comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Tennesee basketball (SEC Tournament)
 

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Kentucky vs. Tennessee

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Where: Scottrade Center in St. Louis

TV: ESPN with Karl Ravech, Dick Vitale and Laura Rutledge

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

UK Radio Network affiliates

KENTUCKY-TENNESSEE LAST 10 MEETINGS

Date

Site

UK

UT

Dec

1/15/13

Lexington

75

65

W

2/16/13

Knoxville

58

88

L

1/18/14

Lexington

74

66

W

2/17/15

Knoxville

66

48

W

2/2/16

Knoxville

77

84

L

2/18/16

Lexington

80

70

W

1/24/17

Knoxville

80

82

L

2/14/17

Lexington

83

58

W

1/6/18

Knoxville

65

76

L

2/6/18

Tennessee

59

61

L

