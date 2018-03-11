Liveblog: Kentucky 77, Tennessee 72 (SEC Tournament)

Looking for its fourth straight SEC Tournament championship, No. 4 seed Kentucky meets No. 2 seed Tennessee in the finals on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Scottrade Center. ESPN has the telecast.

We will be blogging live from courtside. Join us with your comments and questions. You can use your Facebook or Twitter log-in, or just use the regular comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Tennesee basketball (SEC Tournament)

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kentucky vs. Tennessee When: Sunday, 1 p.m. Where: Scottrade Center in St. Louis TV: ESPN with Karl Ravech, Dick Vitale and Laura Rutledge Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt UK Radio Network affiliates