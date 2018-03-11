Liveblog: Kentucky 77, Tennessee 72 (SEC Tournament)

Looking for its fourth straight SEC Tournament championship, No. 4 seed Kentucky meets No. 2 seed Tennessee in the finals on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Scottrade Center. ESPN has the telecast.
We will be blogging live from courtside. Join us with your comments and questions. You can use your Facebook or Twitter log-in, or just use the regular comments box.
Kentucky vs. Tennessee
When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
Where: Scottrade Center in St. Louis
TV: ESPN with Karl Ravech, Dick Vitale and Laura Rutledge
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
KENTUCKY-TENNESSEE LAST 10 MEETINGS
Date
Site
UK
UT
Dec
1/15/13
Lexington
75
65
W
2/16/13
Knoxville
58
88
L
1/18/14
Lexington
74
66
W
2/17/15
Knoxville
66
48
W
2/2/16
Knoxville
77
84
L
2/18/16
Lexington
80
70
W
1/24/17
Knoxville
80
82
L
2/14/17
Lexington
83
58
W
1/6/18
Knoxville
65
76
L
2/6/18
Tennessee
59
61
L
