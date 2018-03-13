Kentucky basketball: Have No. 5 seeds really been ripe for NCAA upsets?

Loyal followers of the NCAA Men’s Tournament know that the No. 5 seed versus the No. 12 seed has been the source of repeated first-round upsets. In fact, the No. 12 seed has knocked off the No. 5 seed in the first round 47 times since the committee started seeding teams in 1985.
And, of course, as a No. 5 seed, Kentucky plays No. 12 seed Davidson on Thursday night in Boise.
So how have the No. 5 seeds fared against No. 12 seeds lately? Over the past 10 tournaments, the No. 5 seed has just a 22-18 record over the No. 12 seeds. During that period, at least one No. 12 has knocked off a No. 5 in every year but 2015.
Here’s the list, with upsets in bold:
2017
▪ No. 5 Virginia beat No. 12 UNC Wilmington 76-71
▪ No. 5 Notre Dame beat No. 12 Princeton 60-58
▪ No. 5 Iowa State beat No. 12 Nevada 84-73
▪ No. 5 Minnesota lost to No. 12 Middle Tennessee 81-72
2016
▪ No. 5 Maryland beat No. 12 South Dakota State 79-74
▪ No. 5 Baylor lost to No. 12 Yale 79-75
▪ No. 5 Indiana beat No. 12 Chattanooga 99-74
▪ No. 5 Purdue lost to No. 12 Little Rock 85-83 in 2 OTs
2015
▪ No. 5 West Virginia beat No. 12 Buffalo 68-62
▪ No. 5 Arkansas beat No. 12 Wofford 66-63
▪ No. 5 Northern Iowa beat No. 12 Wyoming 71-54
▪ No. 5 Utah beat No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 57-50
2014
▪ No. 5 VCU lost to No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 77-75 in OT
▪ No. 5 Cincinnati lost to No. 12 Harvard 61-57
▪ No. 5 Oklahoma lost to No. 12 North Dakota State 80-75 in OT
▪ No. 5 Saint Louis beat No. 12 NC State 83-80 in OT
2013
▪ No. 5 Oklahoma State lost to No. 12 Oregon 68-55
▪ No. 5 Wisconsin lost to No. 12 Ole Miss 57-46
▪ No. 5 VCU beat No. 12 Akron 88-42
▪ No. 5 UNLV lost to No. 12 California 64-61
2012
▪ No. 5 Wichita State lost to No. 12 VCU 62-59
▪ No. 5 New Mexico beat No. 12 Long Beach State 75-68
▪ No. 5 Vanderbilt beat No. 12 Harvard 79-70
▪ No. 5 Temple lost to No. 12 South Florida 58-44
2011
▪ No. 5 West Virginia beat No. 12 Clemson 84-76
▪ No. 5 Arizona beat No. 12 Memphis 77-75
▪ No. 5 Vanderbilt lost to No. 12 Richmond 69-66
▪ No. 5 Kansas State beat No. 12 Utah State 73-68
2010
No. 5 Michigan State beat No. 12 New Mexico State 70-67
No. 5 Butler beat No. 12 UTEP 77-59
No. 5 Temple lost to No. 12 Cornell 78-65
No. 5 Texas A&M beat No. 12 Utah State 69-53
2009
▪ No. 5 Utah lost to No. 12 Arizona 84-71
▪ No. 5 Purdue beat No. 12 Northern Iowa 61-56
▪ No. 5 Florida State lost to No. 12 Wisconsin 61-59 in OT
▪ No. 5 Illinois lost to No. 12 Western Kentucky 76-72
2008
▪ No. 5 Notre Dame beat No. 12 George Mason 68-50
▪ No. 5 Clemson lost to No. 12 Villanova 75-69
▪ No. 5 Michigan State beat No. 12 Temple 72-61
▪ No. 5 Drake lost to No. 12 Western Kentucky 101-99 in OT
By the way, here are the other 5-12 games this year: No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 South Dakota State; No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Murray State; No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 New Mexico State.
