Kentucky-Davidson: Statistical comparisons

With No. 5 seed Kentucky facing No. 12 seed Davidson in an NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first-round game on Thursday, here’s a look at statistical comparisons between the two teams.

Note: These are raw numbers, not the adjusted numbers based on opposition strength used by Ken Pomeroy. Using kenpom’s numbers, Kentucky averages 1.165 points per possession, while giving up 0.960 points per possession. Davidson averages 1.175 points per possession compared to 1.025 for its opponents. Kenpom picks Kentucky to win 73-70.

I’m picking Kentucky to win, but it will be hard game. Mark Story looks at the match-ups and makes a prediction.

Here is the statistical breakdown:

