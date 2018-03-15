Liveblog: Kentucky-Davidson basketball (NCAA Tournament)

Kentucky plays Davidson in a first round South Region game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday. Kentucky is the No. 5 seed. Davidson is the No. 12 seed. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. on CBS.

We will be blogging live from the Taco Bell Arena. Join us with your comments and questions. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in or just use the comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Davidson (NCAA Tournament)

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW