Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari spoke with the team during the open practice on Wednesday before the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday versus Davidson at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari spoke with the team during the open practice on Wednesday before the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday versus Davidson at Taco Bell Arena in Boise. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari spoke with the team during the open practice on Wednesday before the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday versus Davidson at Taco Bell Arena in Boise. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky-Davidson basketball (NCAA Tournament)

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

March 15, 2018 02:24 PM

BOISE

Kentucky plays Davidson in a first round South Region game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday. Kentucky is the No. 5 seed. Davidson is the No. 12 seed. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. on CBS.

We will be blogging live from the Taco Bell Arena. Join us with your comments and questions. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in or just use the comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Davidson (NCAA Tournament)
 

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

NEXT GAME

Kentucky vs. Davidson

What: NCAA Tournament South Region round-of-64 game

When: Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Where: Boise, Idaho

TV: CBS-27

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

‘We are underpaid for what we do.’ Fayette teachers hold walk-ins against pension changes.

View More Video