Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari yelled down court during his team's 78-73 first round win over Davidson in the NCAA Tournament against the Davidson Wildcats Thursday at Taco Bell Arena in Boise. Kentucky plays Buffalo on Saturday.
Liveblog: Kentucky-Buffalo basketball (NCAA Tournament)

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

March 17, 2018 12:29 PM

BOISE

In a South Region that has been marked by first-round upsets, No. 5 seed Kentucky takes on No. 13 seed Buffalo in a second round game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Tipoff is schedule for 5:15 p.m. on CBS.

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats defeated No. 12 seed Davidson 78-73 on Thursday. Nate Oats’ Buffalo Bulls shocked No. 4 seed Arizona 89-68 to earn the matchup. Saturday’s winner travels to Atlanta on Thursday to play the winner of Sunday’s No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 16 UMBC second-round matchup.

We will be blogging live from Taco Bell Arena. Join us with your comments, questions. Use your Twitter or Facebook log-in, or just use the regular comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Buffalo (NCAA Tournament)
 

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

KENTUCKY VS. BUFFALO

When: Saturday, 5:15 p.m. ET

Where: Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho

TV: CBS-27

