Kansas State basketball links for NCAA game against Kentucky

Links from Kentucky’s opposition:

How Barry Brown Jr. became the essence of a gritty K-State team, from Vahe Gergorian of the Kansas City Star. “Barry Brown Sr., the father of Kansas State’s star guard, was ‘a knucklehead’ as a teen, he’s quick to tell you. And that’s why one night he fired a gun in the air and ended up being arrested for second-degree murder and spending 55 days in jail before being released for a crime he hadn’t committed.”

Kentucky-Kansas State preview and prediction, from Kellis Robinett of the Wichita Eagle. “Kansas State reached the Sweet 16 with defense, holding Creighton to 59 points and UMBC to 43 points in a pair of low-scoring victories. The Wildcats controlled the flow of both games without top forward Dean Wade, who may return to the rotation against Kentucky. K-State will need him against a much larger and more athletic team.”

Kansas State is out to prove doubters wrong - again, writes Ryan Black of the Manhattan Mercury. “Stop if you’ve heard this before: media members aren’t high on Kansas State. The Wildcats were picked to finish eighth in the Big 12 preseason poll. They proved those doubters wrong by tying for fourth alongside TCU. Now, K-State will try to silence its critics again.”

Kansas State star Dean Wade will be limited, reports Black. “The Dean Wade saga continues. Wade, Kansas State’s All-Big 12 first-team forward, is still recovering from a stress foot fracture suffered against TCU on March 8. And one day before it faces Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16, his status still isn’t known.”

Kansas State looks to take the Cat-lanta crown from UK, reports the Associated Press. “Kentucky should feel right at home in Atlanta, also known in basketball circles as “Cat-lanta.” The city has been the site of some of the greatest moments in the school’s storied history. This time, though, they aren’t the only Wildcats in town.”

More Kansas State links:

