Liveblog: Kentucky-Kansas State basketball (NCAA Tournament)

No. 5 seed Kentucky takes on No. 9 seed Kansas State in a South Region semifinal of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday. Tipoff is set for approximately 9:37 p.m. on CBS.
THURSDAY
Kentucky vs. Kansas State
What: NCAA Tournament South Region semifinal
When: About 9:37 p.m.
Where: Philips Arena in Atlanta
TV: CBS-27
