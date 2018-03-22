Kentucky freshman forward PJ Washington (25) joked with teammates during practice Wednesday at Phillips Arena in Atlanta. UK plays Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament’s South Region on Thursday.
Liveblog: Kentucky-Kansas State basketball (NCAA Tournament)

By John Clay

March 22, 2018 03:18 PM

ATLANTA

No. 5 seed Kentucky takes on No. 9 seed Kansas State in a South Region semifinal of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday. Tipoff is set for approximately 9:37 p.m. on CBS.

We will be blogging live from Philips Arena. Join us with your comments and questions. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in or use the regular comments box.

THURSDAY

Kentucky vs. Kansas State

What: NCAA Tournament South Region semifinal

When: About 9:37 p.m.

Where: Philips Arena in Atlanta

TV: CBS-27

