Florida Derby preview: Todd Pletcher’s Audible the one to beat

We’re getting down to the most important of the Kentucky Derby 2018 prep races. The Blue Grass Stakes, Wood Memorial and Santa Anita Derby are Saturday, April 7. This Saturday, however, brings us the Florida Derby at Gulfstream.
Here’s a look at the entries:
Strike Power: Owned by Courtland Farms and trained by Mark Hennig, the son of champion sprinter Speightstown finished second in the Fountain of Youth ahead of Breeders' Cup Classic winner Good Magic, who ran third. He won the Grade 3 Swale Stakes on Feb. 3 at Gulfstream. Whether Strike Power can cover the increased distance is another matter, however. Hennig, who trained fourth-place Kentucky Derby finisher Personal Hope in 1993, has said he needs a second-or-better finish Saturday to continue on to Louisville. Morning Line odds: 4-1.
Millionaire Runner: Trained by Jaime Mejia and ridden by Jose Batista, Millionaire Runner has won just once in 10 starts. The win came seven races ago on Nov. 25. He ran seventh in the Grade 2 Remsen, won by Catholic Boy. Appears to be out of his league here. ML odds: 50-1.
Never miss a local story.
Tip Sheet: Ran sixth in the Holy Bull, 20 lengths off the lead, then third in an allowance optional claiming race on March 4. Will give it another try here. Trained by Stanley Gold and ridden by Edgard Zayas, Tip Sheet has two wins in 10 starts. He has run in the money six times. ML odds: 30-1.
Promises Fulfilled: The Fountain of Youth winner will try for the Gulfstream sweep on Saturday. Promises Fulfilled triumphed by 2 1/4 lengths over Strike Power that day. Trained by Dale Romans, he has won three of four starts. His sire is Preakness winner Shackleford, also trained by Romans. Robby Albarado is the rider. ML odds: 3-1.
[Horse Racing Nation: Kentucky Derby 2018 contenders]
Storm Runner: Also trained by Romans, Storm Runner ran seventh in the Fountain of Youth. He had won an allowance optional claiming at Gulfstream on Feb. 4 and could improve here for jockey Tyler Gaffalione. Owned by Team Valor, which sent Animal Kingdom to the 2011 Kentucky Derby win. ML odds: 20-1.
Catholic Boy: Trainer Jonathan Thomas has taken an interesting path with Catholic Boy, who started as a turf horse, winning two races and finishing fourth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf. Catholic Boy switched to the dirt and won the Grade 2 Remsen in December. The son of More Than Ready finished second in the Grade 3 Sam F. Davis in his 2018 debut. Manny Ortiz is the jockey. ML odds: 7-2.
Hofburg: Trainer Bill Mott turned some heads by deciding to enter Hofburg, who has raced twice, winning once. He took a maiden special weight race at Gulfstream on March 3 by a half-length. Juddmonte Farms is the owner. Jose Ortiz is the jockey. ML odds: 20-1.
Audible: Trained by Todd Pletcher, Audible will try to build off his Grade 2 Holy Bull win at Gulfstream on Feb. 3. Owned by China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners, Starlight Racing and WinStar Farm, the son of Into Mischief has won three straight races after a third-place debut last September. Pletcher captured last year's Florida Derby with Always Dreaming, who also happened to win the Kentucky Derby. John Velazquez is the jockey. ML odds: 9-5.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Horse Racing Nation Kentucky Derby poll
Rank
Horse
Trainer
First
Points
1
Bolt d’Oro
Mick Ruis
11
405
2
McKinzie
Bob Baffert
5
383
3
Justify
Bob Baffert
2
343
4
Magnum Moon
Todd Pletcher
1
342
5
Good Magic
Chad Brown
322
6
Audible
Todd Pletcher
305
7
Solomini
Bob Baffert
1
280
8
Catholic Boy
Jonathan Thomas
1
252
9
Noble Indy
Todd Pletcher
231
10
Enticed
Kiaran McLaughlin
229
11
Promises Fulfilled
Dale Romans
219
12
Quip
Rodolphe Brisset
163
13
My Boy Jack
Keith Desormeaux
158
14
Flameaway
Mark Casse
145
15
Mendelssohn
Aidan O'Brien
107
16
Instilled Regard
Jerry Hollendorfer
95
17
Lone Sailor
Tom Amoss
80
18
Strike Power
Mark Hennig
69
19
Runaway Ghost
Todd Fincher
67
20
Combatant
Steve Asmussen
Kentucky Derby prep races
Date
Race
Track
Winner
9/16/17
Iroquois
Churchill Downs
The Tabulator
9/24/17
Beresford
Naas
Saxon Warrior
9/30/17
FrontRunner
Santa Anita
Bolt d'Oro
9/30/17
Royal Lodge
Newmarket
Roaring Lion
10/1/17
Lagardere
Chantilly
Happily
10/7/17
Champagne
Belmont Park
Firenze Fire
10/7/17
Breeders Futurity
Keeneland
Free Drop Billy
10/28/17
Racing Post Trophy
Doncaster
Saxon Warrior
11/4/17
Breeders' Cup Juvenile
Del Mar
Good Magic
11/25/17
Kentucky Jockey Club
Churchill Downs
Enticed
11/25/17
Cattleya Sho
Tokyo Racecourse
Ruggero
12/2/17
Remsen
Aqueduct
Catholic Boy
12/9/17
Los Alamitos Futurity
Los Alamitos
McKinzie
12/13/17
Zen-Nippon
Kawasaki
La Vent Se Leve
12/17/17
Springboard
Remington Park
Greyvitos
1/6/18
Sham
Santa Anita
McKinzie
1/13/18
Jerome
Aqueduct
Firenze Fire
1/13/18
Lecomte
Fair Grounds
Instilled Regard
1/15/18
Smarty Jones
Oaklawn
Mourinho
2/3/18
Robert Lewis
Santa Anita
Lombo
2/3/18
Withers
Aqueduct
Avery Island
2/3/18
Holy Bull
Gulfstream Park
Audible
2/10/18
Sam F. Davis
Tampa Bay Downs
Flameaway
2/17/18
El Camino Real
Golden Gate Fields
Paved
2/17/18
Risen Star
Fair Grounds
Bravazo
2/18/18
Hyacinth
Tokyo Racecourse
Ruggero
2/19/18
Southwest
Oaklawn
My Boy Jack
3/1/18
Condition Stakes
Kempton Park
Gronkowski
3/2/18
Patton
Dundalk
Mendelssohn
3/3/18
Fountain of Youth
Gulfstream Park
Promises Fufilled
3/10/18
Gotham
Aqueduct
Enticed
3/10/18
San Felipe
Santa Anita
Bolt d'Oro
3/10/18
Tampa Bay Derby
Tampa Bay Downs
Quip
3/17/18
Rebel
Oaklawn
Magnum Moon
3/17/18
Jeff Ruby Steaks
Turfway Park
Blended Citizen
3/24/18
Louisiana Derby
Fair Grounds
Noble Indy
3/25/18
Sunland Derby
Sunland Park
Runaway Ghost
3/30/18
Burradon
Newcastle
3/31/18
UAE Derby
Meydan Racecourse
3/31/18
Florida Derby
Gulfstream Park
4/7/18
Wood Memorial
Aqueduct
4/7/18
Blue Grass
Keeneland
4/7/18
Santa Anita Derby
Santa Anita
4/14/18
Arkansas Derby
Oaklawn
4/14/18
Lexington
Keeneland
5/5/18
Kentucky Derby
Churchill Downs
Comments