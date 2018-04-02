Michigan-Villanova NCAA final: Links to get you ready

Some links to get you ready for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament championship game between Michigan and Villanova on Monday night:

▪ Michigan’s John Beilein no stranger to Jay Wright, writes Mike Jensen of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

▪ The clash between George Clooney and Columbo, by Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star.

▪ Can Michigan stop Villanova’s offense? asks Mark Bradley of the AJC.

▪ Time for NCAA to reinstate vacated teams to the record books, says Charles Pierce for SI.com.

▪ Michigan’s three-point defense must stand up to Villanova, says Reid Forgrave of CBS Sports

▪ In NCAA title game, the one-and-done is done, reports Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star.

▪ Jay Wright has made himself — and Villanova — the class of college hoops, says Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports.

▪ Michigan’s run shows March Madness often requires a little luck, says Chuck Culpepper of the Washington Post.

▪ How Charles Matthews became Michigan’s best player in March, from Shawn Windsor of the Detroit Free Press.

▪ What Michigan must do to beat Villanova, from Andy Staples of SI.com.

▪ Why just about everyone wants a national title for John Beilein — even more than the Michigan coach himself, writes Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

▪ Everyone has a hand in Villanova’s shooting clinic, reports Dana O’Neil of The Athletic.

▪ What happened to college hoops? Don’t worry, the kids are all right, says Joe Drape of the new York Times.

▪ Villanova’s beautiful basketball is not as easy as it looks, writes Dan Wolken of USA Today.

▪ How Michigan turns good players into great ones, from Jeff Eisenberg of Yahoo Sports.

▪ NBA’s fingerprints are all over Villanova, says Kyle Boone of CBS Sports.

▪ Michigan win would be fitting end to this tourney, says Mark Wiedmer of the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

▪ Now former Louisville coach David Padgett is looking for the right opportunity, reports Jeff Greer of the Courier-Journal.

▪ After title game loss, Mississippi State women have to wonder ‘What if?,’ writes Hugh Kellenberger of the Clarion-Ledger.