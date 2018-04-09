College basketball notes: Roundup of recent comings and goings

I know you’re all hyped up over the E.J. Montgomery news. That’s just one nugget in a torrent of developments since Villanova defeated Michigan in the national title game a week ago. Time for some catch-up.

Here’s a roundup of some recent college basketball items you may have missed:

▪ Kansas guard Malik Newman and forward Lagerald Vick have announced for the NBA draft. Both will hire agents. Newman scored 31 points in Kansas’ Elite Eight win over Duke. Vick’s mother Lauressa told the Kansas City Star, “We don’t bust a move without consulting God.” Vick averaged 12.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last year.

▪ Duke’s Gary Trent, Jr. joined fellow freshmen teammates Marvin Bagley and Tevon Duval declaring for the draft. Trent averaged 14.5 points per game and shot 40 percent from the three-point line last season. His father claims we only saw his son do “the speed limit” last year.

▪ No surprise Friday when Alabama’s Collin Sexton announced he will enter the draft and hire an agent. Bama coach Avery Johnson, himself a former NBA coach, said of Sexton, “If I need a point guard and I’m somewhere in the top-five, Sexton would not get past my draft pick.”

▪ Possibly one of the bigger surprises in SEC announcements was Auburn’s Mustapha Heron indication he will both enter the draft and hire an agent. Heron led the Tigers in scoring at 16.4 points per game last season.

▪ Mississippi State announced Sunday that Eli Wright and Xavian Stapleton will both transfer. Wright, a former Owensboro Apollo star, averaged 3.0 points and 2.2 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game last season for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-4 guard has two years of eligibility remaining. Stapleton averaged 6.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game. The 6-6 forward has one year of eligibility remaining.

▪ If you missed it from last week, Mason Faulkner and Carson Williams are both leaving Northern Kentucky University. The two sophomores were part of the team that lost to Kentucky in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Williams averaged 12 points and 5.6 rebounds last season for NKU, which was upset in the Horizon League Tournament. Faulkner averaged 5.6 points per game.

▪ LSU commit Emmitt Williams was the MVP of Sunday’s Jordan Brand Classic. Williams scored 44 points on 22-of-23 shots. Williams is a 6-7 forward from Orlando who played at Oak Ridge High School.

▪ Missouri’s Jontay Porter declared for the draft, but says he will not hire an agent. Porter joins his brother, Michael, who earlier announced he is declaring for the draft despite playing in just three games last season for the Tigers because of a back injury.

▪ Florida is hiring Northwestern’s Armon Gates as an assistant coach. Gates replaces Dusty May, who was named head coach at Florida Atlantic.

▪ Tennessee guard Chris Darrington is leaving the program. A juco transfer, Darrington averaged 2.6 points in 8.4 minutes per game last year for the Vols, who tied Auburn for the regular-season SEC title.

▪ Memphis guard Malik Rhodes is the third player to request a transfer from the program since Penny Hardaway has been named head coach. He joins Jamal Johnson and David Nickelberry as Tigers who are leaving the program since Tubby Smith was fired.

▪ By the way, Hardaway has hired former Florida star and NBA veteran Mike Miller as an assistant coach. The 38-year-old Miller joins Tony Madlock on Hardaway’s staff. And Penny is still trying to bring Larry Brown on his staff, but needs approval from the school’s administration.

▪ LaSalle is hiring former Villanova assistant Ashley Howard as its head coach.

▪ Florida State transfer C.J. Walker has committed to Chris Holtmann and Ohio State. Originally recruited by Butler when Holtmann was the head coach of the Bulldogs, Walker averaged 8.5 points per game on an FSU team that reached the Elite Eight this past season.

▪ Maryland’s Bruno Fernando announced Friday that he will enter the draft but not hire an agent. A 6-foot-10 center from Angola, Fernando averaged 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds last year as a freshman for the Terps.

▪ Pacific guard Michael Reynolds will play his final season at Oklahoma as a graduate transfer. The 6-2 Reynolds averaged 13 points per game last season.

▪ West Virginia center Sagaba Konate will test the NBA draft waters, but not hire an agent. Konate averaged 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game as a sophomore last season for Bob Huggins’ team, which lost to eventual champ Villanova in the Sweet 16.

▪ Miami guard Lonnie Walker IV announced he will enter the draft and hire an agent. He is the first Miami basketball player to go to the professional ranks after his freshman season. Walker averaged 11.5 points per game last season and is projected as a potential lottery pick.

▪ Gonzaga got a boost Sunday when it was announced that foward Rui Hachimura will return for his junior season. Hachimura scored 25 points in Gonzaga’s win over Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 11.6 points and 4.7 rebounds on the season.