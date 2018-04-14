Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, shoots over Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, back left, of Spain, and forward Thabo Sefolosha, of Switzerland, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Denver.
Jamal Murray’s improvement has Denver Nuggets optimistic about future

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

April 14, 2018 10:09 AM

Though he fell short in leading his team to the NBA playoffs, which start Saturday, former Kentucky guard Jamal Murray certainly established himself as an up and coming star in his second NBA season.

After averaging 9.9 points per game his rookie season for the Denver Nuggets -- one in which he battled a sports hernia for most of the season -- Murray improved to 16.7 points per game this season.

He improved his field goal percentage from 40.1 to 45.1; his three-point field goal percentage from 33.4 to 37.8 percent and his free throw percentage from 88.3 to a sparkling 90.5 percent.

The No. 7 overall pick by the Nuggets in the 2016 draft, the 6-foot-4 guard from Kitchener, Ontario helped the Nuggets improve from 40-42 in 2016-17 to 46-36 in 2017-18.

Alas, in a winner-advances-loser-goes-home game on Wednesday, the last night of the regular season, Denver fell at Minnesota 112-106 in overtime. The win gave Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

For his part, Murray scored 20 points, hitting eight of 18 shots from the floor, including two of seven from three-point range. He also dished six assists, though the loss snapped a six-game Denver winning streak.

Most league experts believe Denver has a bright future, however, what with Murray and Nikola Jokic, who scored 35 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss at Minnesota. The 6-10 Jokic ended up averaging 18.5 points and 10.7 rebounds on the season.

Murray was the leading scorer on John Calipari’s 2015-16 team that lost to Indiana in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Murray averaged 20 points per game, making 45.4 percent of his shots, including 40.8 percent of his three-point attempts.

Said ESPN’s Zach Lowe earlier this season, “I’m going to be wrong on Jamal Murray. I wasn’t high enough on Jamal Murray. I wrote earlier this year that ‘He may top out as a league average point guard; there are scenarios where he can be better than that.’ He’s going to be better than that. He’s going to be the second-best player on the Nuggets and better than I thought he was going to be, that’s very clear.”

Murray’s NBA career is now to the point where he earned headlines for getting under the skin of the Los Angeles Lakers. He got into it with Lakers coach Luke Walton after celebrating a steal.

“I felt like for the second time that we played here, Murray was a little disrespectful at the end of the game,” Walton said. “Some of the trash talking to our guys.”

Maybe Murray feels he has play with a chip on his shoulder. As he recently told Dime magazine, “I came from Canada. I’ve always been underrated and under-appreciated. I don’t worry about whether people talk about me or not. I just go out there and play my game.”

“How could you not be excited about Jamal Murray?” asked ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Thursday’s episode of The Jump.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Kentucky draft picks under John Calipari

Year

Player

Rnd

Pick

Team

2010

John Wall

1

1

Washington

2012

Anthony Davis

1

1

New Orleans

2015

Karl-Anthony Towns

1

1

Minnesota

2012

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

1

2

Charlotte

2011

Enes Kanter

1

3

Utah

2010

DeMarcus Cousins

1

5

Sacramento

2017

De'Aaron Fox

1

5

Sacramento

2013

Nerlens Noel

1

6

New Orleans-c

2015

Willie Cauley-Stein

1

6

Sacramento

2014

Julius Randle

1

7

LA Lakers

2016

Jamal Murray

1

7

Denver

2011

Brandon Knight

1

8

Detroit

2017

Malik Monk

1

11

Charlotte

2015

Trey Lyles

1

12

Utah

2015

Devin Booker

1

13

Phoenix

2010

Patrick Patterson

1

14

Houston

2017

Bam Adebayo

1

14

Miami

2014

James Young

1

17

Boston

2010

Eric Bledsoe

1

18

Oklahoma City-a

2012

Terrence Jones

1

18

Houston

2016

Skal Labissiere

1

28

Sacramento

2010

Daniel Orton

1

29

Orlando

2012

Marquis Teague

1

29

Chicago

2013

Archie Goodwin

1

29

Oklahoma City-d

2016

Tyler Ulis

2

34

Phoenix

2012

Doron Lamb

2

42

Milwaukee

2015

Andrew Harrison

2

44

Phoenix-e

2011

Josh Harrellson

2

45

New Orleans-b

2012

Darius Miller

2

46

New Orleans

2015

Dakari Johnson

2

48

Oklahoma City

2011

DeAndre Liggins

2

53

Orlando

a-traded to LA Clippers

b-traded to New York

c-traded to Philadelphia

d-traded to Phoenix

e-traded to Memphis

