Jamal Murray’s improvement has Denver Nuggets optimistic about future

Though he fell short in leading his team to the NBA playoffs, which start Saturday, former Kentucky guard Jamal Murray certainly established himself as an up and coming star in his second NBA season.
After averaging 9.9 points per game his rookie season for the Denver Nuggets -- one in which he battled a sports hernia for most of the season -- Murray improved to 16.7 points per game this season.
He improved his field goal percentage from 40.1 to 45.1; his three-point field goal percentage from 33.4 to 37.8 percent and his free throw percentage from 88.3 to a sparkling 90.5 percent.
The No. 7 overall pick by the Nuggets in the 2016 draft, the 6-foot-4 guard from Kitchener, Ontario helped the Nuggets improve from 40-42 in 2016-17 to 46-36 in 2017-18.
Alas, in a winner-advances-loser-goes-home game on Wednesday, the last night of the regular season, Denver fell at Minnesota 112-106 in overtime. The win gave Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs.
For his part, Murray scored 20 points, hitting eight of 18 shots from the floor, including two of seven from three-point range. He also dished six assists, though the loss snapped a six-game Denver winning streak.
Most league experts believe Denver has a bright future, however, what with Murray and Nikola Jokic, who scored 35 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss at Minnesota. The 6-10 Jokic ended up averaging 18.5 points and 10.7 rebounds on the season.
Murray was the leading scorer on John Calipari’s 2015-16 team that lost to Indiana in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Murray averaged 20 points per game, making 45.4 percent of his shots, including 40.8 percent of his three-point attempts.
Said ESPN’s Zach Lowe earlier this season, “I’m going to be wrong on Jamal Murray. I wasn’t high enough on Jamal Murray. I wrote earlier this year that ‘He may top out as a league average point guard; there are scenarios where he can be better than that.’ He’s going to be better than that. He’s going to be the second-best player on the Nuggets and better than I thought he was going to be, that’s very clear.”
Jamal Murray is the 8th player in NBA history to average 15+ PPG with a TS% over .575 at age-20 or under #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/DsMdK4LfZM— Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) April 13, 2018
Murray’s NBA career is now to the point where he earned headlines for getting under the skin of the Los Angeles Lakers. He got into it with Lakers coach Luke Walton after celebrating a steal.
“I felt like for the second time that we played here, Murray was a little disrespectful at the end of the game,” Walton said. “Some of the trash talking to our guys.”
Maybe Murray feels he has play with a chip on his shoulder. As he recently told Dime magazine, “I came from Canada. I’ve always been underrated and under-appreciated. I don’t worry about whether people talk about me or not. I just go out there and play my game.”
“How could you not be excited about Jamal Murray?” asked ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Thursday’s episode of The Jump.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Kentucky draft picks under John Calipari
Year
Player
Rnd
Pick
Team
2010
John Wall
1
1
Washington
2012
Anthony Davis
1
1
New Orleans
2015
Karl-Anthony Towns
1
1
Minnesota
2012
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
1
2
Charlotte
2011
Enes Kanter
1
3
Utah
2010
DeMarcus Cousins
1
5
Sacramento
2017
De'Aaron Fox
1
5
Sacramento
2013
Nerlens Noel
1
6
New Orleans-c
2015
Willie Cauley-Stein
1
6
Sacramento
2014
Julius Randle
1
7
LA Lakers
2016
Jamal Murray
1
7
Denver
2011
Brandon Knight
1
8
Detroit
2017
Malik Monk
1
11
Charlotte
2015
Trey Lyles
1
12
Utah
2015
Devin Booker
1
13
Phoenix
2010
Patrick Patterson
1
14
Houston
2017
Bam Adebayo
1
14
Miami
2014
James Young
1
17
Boston
2010
Eric Bledsoe
1
18
Oklahoma City-a
2012
Terrence Jones
1
18
Houston
2016
Skal Labissiere
1
28
Sacramento
2010
Daniel Orton
1
29
Orlando
2012
Marquis Teague
1
29
Chicago
2013
Archie Goodwin
1
29
Oklahoma City-d
2016
Tyler Ulis
2
34
Phoenix
2012
Doron Lamb
2
42
Milwaukee
2015
Andrew Harrison
2
44
Phoenix-e
2011
Josh Harrellson
2
45
New Orleans-b
2012
Darius Miller
2
46
New Orleans
2015
Dakari Johnson
2
48
Oklahoma City
2011
DeAndre Liggins
2
53
Orlando
a-traded to LA Clippers
b-traded to New York
c-traded to Philadelphia
d-traded to Phoenix
e-traded to Memphis
Comments