NBA playoffs: First-round dates, times and television schedule

As we said in our Jamal Murray post, the NBA playoffs start Saturday. If you’re looking for a complete schedule, well here you go:

Eastern Conference

Toronto (1) vs. Washington (8)

▪ Game 1: Saturday, at Toronto, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

▪ Game 2: Tuesday, at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBA TV

▪ Game 3: April 20, at Washington, 8 p.m., ESPN2

▪ Game 4: April 22, at Washington, 6 p.m., TNT

▪ Game 5 (if necessary): April 25, at Toronto, TBD

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): April 27, at Washington, TBD

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): April 29, at Toronto, TBD

Boston (2) vs. Milwaukee (7)

▪ Game 1: Sunday, at Boston, 1 p.m., TNT

▪ Game 2: Tuesday, at Boston, 8 p.m., TNT

▪ Game 3: April 20, at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

▪ Game 4: April 22, at Milwaukee, 1 p.m., ABC

▪ Game 5 (if necessary): April 24, at Boston, TBD

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): April 26, at Boston, TBD

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): April 28, at Boston, TBD

Philadelphia (3) vs. Miami (6)

▪ Game 1: Saturday, at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., ESPN

▪ Game 2: Monday, at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., TNT

▪ Game 3: April 19, at Miami, 7 p.m., TNT

▪ Game 4: April 21, at Miami, TNT

▪ Game 5 (if necessary): April 24, at Philadelphia, TBD

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): April 26, at Miami, TBD

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): April 28, at Philadelphia, TBD

Cleveland (4) vs. Indiana (5)

▪ Game 1: Sunday, at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m., ABC

▪ Game 2: Wednesday, at Cleveland, 7 p.m., TNT

▪ Game 3: April 20, at Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN

▪ Game 4: April 22, at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., TNT

▪ Game 5 (if necessary): April 25, at Cleveland, TBD

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): April 27, at Indiana, TBD

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): April 29, at Cleveland, TBD

Western Conference

Houston (1) vs. Minnesota (8)

▪ Game 1: Sunday, at Houston, 9 p.m., TNT

▪ Game 2: Wednesday, at Houston, 9:30 p.m., TNT

▪ Game 3: April 21, at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

▪ Game 4: April 23, at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., TNT

▪ Game 5 (if necessary): April 25, at Houston, TBD

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): April 27, at Minnesota, TBD

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): April 29, at Houston, TBD

Golden State (2) vs. San Antonio (7)

▪ Game 1: Saturday, at Golden State, 3 p.m., ABC

▪ Game 2: Monday, at Golden State, 10:30 p.m., TNT

▪ Game 3: April 19, at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m., TNT

▪ Game 4: April 22, at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m., ABC

▪ Game 5 (if necessary): April 24 at Golden State, TBD

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): April 26 at San Antonio, TBD

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): April 28 Golden State, TBD

Portland (3) vs. New Orleans (6)

▪ Game 1: Saturday, at Portland, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

▪ Game 2: Tuesday, at Portland, 10:30 p.m., TNT

▪ Game 3: April 19, at New Orleans, 9 p.m., NBA TV

▪ Game 4: April 21, at New Orleans, 5 p.m., TNT

▪ Game 5 (if necessary): April 24, at Portland, TBD

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): April 26, at New Orleans, TBD

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): April 28, at Portland, TBD

Oklahoma City (4) vs. Utah (5)

▪ Game 1: Sunday, at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., TNT

▪ Game 2: Wednesday, at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m., NBA TV

▪ Game 3: April 21, at Utah, 10 p.m., ESPN

▪ Game 4: April 23, at Utah, 10:30 p.m., TNT

▪ Game 5 (if necessary): April 25, at Oklahoma City, TBD

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): April 27, at Utah, TBD

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): April 29, at Oklahoma City, TBD