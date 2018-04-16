Rick Pitino denies it, but friend says he’s interested in Siena job

Rick Pitino says no, but his good friend says yes.

Fired by Louisville before this past season after allegations of being involved in the FBI investigation into college basketball, Pitino denied a report that he is interested in the head coaching opening at Siena. Pitino texted a Courier-Journal reporter “nope” when asked about the report.

His friend Roddy Valentine, who is a partner with Pitino in Kentucky Oaks contender Coach Rocks, told the Times Union of Albany, N.Y., that the former Kentucky coach would love to sit down and talk with Siena officials about the opening.

“He loves to coach,’’ Valentine said. “He said Siena would be a good fit. He loves the area. He’s turned down two jobs because of where they were located. He loves the Capital Region.”

Siena coach Jimmy Patsos recently resigned after allegations of verbal abuse were made by a team manager. The Saints went 8-24 this past season.

The NCAA forced Louisville to vacate its 2013 national championship under Pitino because of violations committed during the scandal over improper entertainment provided to recruits. Pitino claims he knew nothing of the violations. He also denies any involvement in alleged violations uncovered by the FBI.

Last month, Pitino was subject of a Washington Post profile in which the coach said he wants back in the game and denied that he paid players while at Louisville.

“I miss it terribly,” Pitino said. “I don’t know how to explain it in words. … There’s just this emptiness.”

Though Coach Rocks is in Louisville for the Kentucky Oaks on May 4, Pitino has said he will not attend.

“I’m not going to go to Kentucky for the Oaks, but my partners are,” Pitino told The Blood-Horse. “But I feel absolutely awesome.

“I will not (go to Churchill Downs),” he added, “unless (chairman) David Grissom and the pizza guy, Papa John (Schnatter), retire from the (university’s) board of trustees. Then, I’ll be there.”