Kentucky running back Asim "A.J." Rose (10) received a handoff from quarterback Terry Wilson (3) during the Blue-White Spring Game on Friday, April 13, 2018 at Kroger Field.
Kentucky running back Asim "A.J." Rose (10) received a handoff from quarterback Terry Wilson (3) during the Blue-White Spring Game on Friday, April 13, 2018 at Kroger Field. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky running back Asim "A.J." Rose (10) received a handoff from quarterback Terry Wilson (3) during the Blue-White Spring Game on Friday, April 13, 2018 at Kroger Field. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Kentucky football podcast: Reviewing spring practice

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

April 16, 2018 03:49 PM

With Kentucky football wrapping up its spring practice on Friday, I thought he would be a good time to get a review from our own UK football expert Jennifer Smith.

We didn’t just talk quarterbacks, though that was surely the most talked-about aspect of the spring as junior college transfer Terry Wilson and sophomore-to-be Gunnar Hoak competed for the top spot.

I had Jennifer break down every position on both sides of the ball, looking to next year. We also talked special teams and whether head coach Mark Stoops got what he wanted out of this year’s drills.

Follow Jennifer Smith on Twitter at @jenheraldleader.

You can find our podcasts on iTunes.

Give us a review and a rating on iTunes.

You can also find all the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.

Some more UK football links you should check out:

▪ Don’t expect a quarterback decision anytime soon

▪ UK’s A.J. Rose had a strong spring game

▪ The four questions Mark Stoops and UK football must answer to take the next step

▪ Instant analysis from UK football’s spring game

▪ Photo slideshow from Kentucky football’s spring game

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

KENTUCKY FOOTBALL 2018 SCHEDULE

Date

Opponent

Site

9/1

Central Michigan

Home

9/8

Florida

Away

9/15

Murray State

Home

9/22

Miss State

Home

9/29

South Carolina

Home

10/6

Texas A&M

Away

10/20

Vanderbilt

Home

10/27

Missouri

Away

11/3

Georgia

Home

11/10

Tennessee

Away

11/17

Middle Tennessee

Home

11/24

Louisville

Away

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sergeant Reckless Korean War horse statue going to KY Horse Park

View More Video