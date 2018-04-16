Kentucky football podcast: Reviewing spring practice

With Kentucky football wrapping up its spring practice on Friday, I thought he would be a good time to get a review from our own UK football expert Jennifer Smith.
We didn’t just talk quarterbacks, though that was surely the most talked-about aspect of the spring as junior college transfer Terry Wilson and sophomore-to-be Gunnar Hoak competed for the top spot.
I had Jennifer break down every position on both sides of the ball, looking to next year. We also talked special teams and whether head coach Mark Stoops got what he wanted out of this year’s drills.
KENTUCKY FOOTBALL 2018 SCHEDULE
Date
Opponent
Site
9/1
Central Michigan
Home
9/8
Florida
Away
9/15
Murray State
Home
9/22
Miss State
Home
9/29
South Carolina
Home
10/6
Texas A&M
Away
10/20
Vanderbilt
Home
10/27
Missouri
Away
11/3
Georgia
Home
11/10
Tennessee
Away
11/17
Middle Tennessee
Home
11/24
Louisville
Away
