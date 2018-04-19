What's next for Kentucky basketball recruiting?

Who's coming? Who's staying? Who's going?
As always, there is plenty of going on with Kentucky basketball and Kentucky basketball recruiting. So I caught up with Herald-Leader recruiting writer Ben Roberts to get his take on the latest developments and thoughts on what might happen next where John Calipari and the Cats are concerned.
We talked about the E.J. Montgomery and Ashton Hagans commitments, the recruitment of Tyrese Maxey and James Wiseman. We also talked about what could happen with both PJ Washington and Wenyen Gabriel declaring for the draft, but not hiring agents. We talked about Quade Green's future. And we talked about the Commission on College Basketball, which will announce its recommendations next week.
