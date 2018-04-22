Quade Green's plans; UK baseball, softball wins; SEC spring football and more links

Links and notes for Sunday:
- UK basketball coach John Calipari spoke to the NBA Players Association and pushed the idea of a high school combine and said he was in favor of abolishing the league's age requirement. Calipari was in Fort Worth to speak at Jamie Dixon's TCU coaching clinic and to check out EBYL prospects.
- Even Quade Green's high school coach wonders if the rising sophomore will transfer from Kentucky. Green was placed in an off-the-ball role after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took over at point guard this year. Now Kentucky has several guards signed in its Class of 2018.
- How worried should Kentucky football be about its in-state recruiting? Mark Stoops did not sign a single Kentucky high school player in his Class of 2018. And three of the top four prospects for 2019 have already pledged to play their college football out of state.
- Former Kentucky quarterback Freddie Maggard has joined Stoops' staff as director of player development. Maggard had been working in the media with Kentucky Sports Radio and on the UK Radio Network. On Wednesday, the program announced that E.K. Franks had been hired as recruiting coordinator.
- Kentucky baseball beat No. 1 ranked Florida 3-2 on Saturday at Cliff Hagan Stadium. Justin Lewis worked his way out of a first inning jam and pitched eight innings of one-hit baseball as Nick Mingione's Cats salvaged one game of the three-game set. The Cats are now 8-10 in the SEC.
- Louisville blew a 4-1 lead and lost 5-4 to Virginia snapping a six-game Cardinals' win streak. U of L is now 26-12 overall and 10-10 in the ACC. The Cards and Cavaliers play the rubber game of the three-game series on Sunday at 1 p.m.
- Former UK head coach Gary Henderson, now interim head coach at Mississippi State, saw his Bulldogs sweep a three-game series from No. 3 Arkansas. Mississippi State is now 8-10 in the SEC.
- Abbey Cheek hit her 12th home run of the year as UK softball beat Georgia 4-2 on Saturday. Cheek's two-run homer in the fourth inning snapped a 2-2 tie. The victory set up a rubber game of the three-game series on Sunday at John Cropp Stadium.
- Anthony Davis scored a franchise playoff-record 47 points as the New Orleans Pelicans swept the Portland Trail Blazers. Former UCLA guard Jrue Holiday added 41 points for the Pelicans. Rajon Rondo, another former UK star, had 16 assists in the 131-123 New Orleans victory.
- Jalen Hurts completed just 19 of 37 passes for 195 yards without a touchdown in Alabama's A-Day game, i.e. its spring game. That followed a week in which Hurts' father hinted that his son may transfer. Later, Bama coach Nick Saban said he had talked with Mr. Hurts and felt the two were on the same page.
- Former Kentucky commit Mac Jones led the Crimson team to three touchdowns, throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the 24-12 win over the White in Alabama's A-Day game.
- Quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Justin Fields provided mixed results in Georgia's G-Day scrimmage. Fromm, the starting quarterback in the Bulldogs' loss to Alabama in the national title game, did not look comfortable for much of the afternoon. A crowd of 82,000 showed up to watch the final spring practice.
- Jarrett Guarantano was named MVP of Jeremy Pruitt's first spring game as Tennessee head coach. Guarantano, a sophomore quarterback, completed 15 of 27 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee opens its season Sept. 1 against West Virginia in Charlotte.
- Missouri's 2018 football season could hinge on the bet head coach Barry Odom made by hiring Derek Dooley as offensive coordinator. The former Tennessee head coach, who most recently was wide receivers coach for the Dallas Cowboys, takes over an offense that will feature senior quarterback Drew Lock.
- New Mississippi State football coach Joe Moorhead produced a successful first spring in Starkville as a record crowd of 36,789 showed up for the team's spring game. MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald was limited because of ankle surgery. Backup Keytaon Thompson completed 26 of 44 passes for 316 yards.
- A former Wichita State basketball player was going to sell his Final Four ring to help with his mother's cancer treatments. Upon learning the news, Shockers fans stepped up to help Chadrack Lufile.
- Florida's top basketball signee has already had to fight through adversity. Point guard Andrew Nembhard has had to deal with a rare medical condition. A native of Canada, the 6-4 Nembhard is the first five-star sginee for coach Mike White at Florida.
- Outgoing North Carolina guard Joel Berry says he is glad he stayed all four years in Chapel Hill. "Not only have I grown as a young man, but I felt like I had something that I can look back on and say that I've enjoyed," he said.
- The Reds fell to 3-17 with a 4-3 loss at St. Louis on Saturday. Trailing 3-0, Cincinnati rallied to tie the game 3-3 in the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the seventh, however, Yadier Molina homered off Jared Hughes to put the Cards back in front.
- ESPN's new morning show featuring Mike Greenberg has still not caught on in the ratings. "Ge Up" has not picked up viewers or much attention from the media.
