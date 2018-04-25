Kentucky forward Kevin Knox is projected as a first-round pick in this year’s NBA Draft.
NBA Draft: Complete list of early entrants from SEC

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

April 25, 2018 02:56 PM

With the deadline having passed on Sunday, the league has released to teams the list of underclassmen who have applied to the 2018 NBA Draft.

According to ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony, there are 236 on this year's list, including 181 college players and 55 international players. That's up from last year's total of 182 players -- 137 college and 45 international players.

There are 26 SEC players on the list, including six from Kentucky in Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo, PJ Washington, Wenyen Gabriel and Jarred Vanderbilt.

On his list of top 100 draft prospects, Givony has 14 from the SEC. By order of appearance: 7. Michael Porter, Missouri; 9. Collin Sexton, Alabama; 12. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; 13. Robert Williams, Texas A&M; 14. Kevin Knox, Kentucky; 35. Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky; 36. Jontay Porter, Missouri; 46. Jalen Hudson, Florida; 50. PJ Washington, Kentucky; 64. Jarred Vanderbilt, Kentucky; 67. D.J. Hogg, Texas A&M; 80. Austin Wiley, Auburn; 82. Terence Davis, Ole Miss; 91. Lamont Peters, Miss State.

The NBA Draft will take place June 21.

Here is the list of early draft entrants from the SEC:

SchoolPlayerHeightPosAgent
South CarolinaBrian Bowen6.07SFNo
AuburnBryce Brown6.03SGNo
MississippiTerence Davis6.04SGNo
Texas A&MTyler Davis6.09CNo
KentuckyHamidou Diallo6.05SGYes
KentuckyWenyen Gabriel6.09PFNo
Texas A&MAdmon Gilder6.04SGNo
KentuckyShai Gilgeous-Alexander6.06PGYes
AuburnJared Harper5.10PGNo
AuburnMustapha Heron6.05SGYes
Texas A&MD.J. Hogg6.09SFYes
FloridaJalen Hudson6.05SGNo
KentuckyKevin Knox6.09SFYes
Mississippi StLamar Peters6.00PGNo
MissouriJontay Porter6.10CNo
MissouriMichael Porter6.10SFYes
LSUBrandon Sampson6.05SGYes
TennesseeAdmiral Schofield6.05SFNo
AlabamaCollin Sexton6.02PGYes
South CarolinaChris Silva6.09PFNo
KentuckyJarred Vanderbilt6.08SFNo
KentuckyPJ Washington6.08PFNo
LSUTremont Waters5.11PGNo
Mississippi StQuinndary Weatherspoon6.04SGNo
AuburnAustin Wiley6.11CNo
Texas A&MRobert Williams6.10CYes

Meanwhile, Jeff Goodman of ESPN labels Hamidou Diallo as the most difficult call among the early entrants.

"On one hand," writes Goodman, "the Kentucky wing could use another season in college to improve his perimeter shot and his decision-making. On the other hand, there's a chance Diallo could get buried on the roster if he came back with a new set of talented freshmen coming in (Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro). Diallo decided to sign with an agent, and it will be interesting to see whether he gets a guaranteed contract."

