NBA Draft: Complete list of early entrants from SEC

With the deadline having passed on Sunday, the league has released to teams the list of underclassmen who have applied to the 2018 NBA Draft.

According to ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony, there are 236 on this year's list, including 181 college players and 55 international players. That's up from last year's total of 182 players -- 137 college and 45 international players.

Here you can find the full list the NBA released to teams of 236 players that have filed as early entry candidates for the 2018 NBA Draft. There are a number of new names that previously weren't reported: https://t.co/dJ5BFRjE0X — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 24, 2018

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

There are 26 SEC players on the list, including six from Kentucky in Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo, PJ Washington, Wenyen Gabriel and Jarred Vanderbilt.

On his list of top 100 draft prospects, Givony has 14 from the SEC. By order of appearance: 7. Michael Porter, Missouri; 9. Collin Sexton, Alabama; 12. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; 13. Robert Williams, Texas A&M; 14. Kevin Knox, Kentucky; 35. Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky; 36. Jontay Porter, Missouri; 46. Jalen Hudson, Florida; 50. PJ Washington, Kentucky; 64. Jarred Vanderbilt, Kentucky; 67. D.J. Hogg, Texas A&M; 80. Austin Wiley, Auburn; 82. Terence Davis, Ole Miss; 91. Lamont Peters, Miss State.

The NBA Draft will take place June 21.

Here is the list of early draft entrants from the SEC:

School Player Height Pos Agent South Carolina Brian Bowen 6.07 SF No Auburn Bryce Brown 6.03 SG No Mississippi Terence Davis 6.04 SG No Texas A&M Tyler Davis 6.09 C No Kentucky Hamidou Diallo 6.05 SG Yes Kentucky Wenyen Gabriel 6.09 PF No Texas A&M Admon Gilder 6.04 SG No Kentucky Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 6.06 PG Yes Auburn Jared Harper 5.10 PG No Auburn Mustapha Heron 6.05 SG Yes Texas A&M D.J. Hogg 6.09 SF Yes Florida Jalen Hudson 6.05 SG No Kentucky Kevin Knox 6.09 SF Yes Mississippi St Lamar Peters 6.00 PG No Missouri Jontay Porter 6.10 C No Missouri Michael Porter 6.10 SF Yes LSU Brandon Sampson 6.05 SG Yes Tennessee Admiral Schofield 6.05 SF No Alabama Collin Sexton 6.02 PG Yes South Carolina Chris Silva 6.09 PF No Kentucky Jarred Vanderbilt 6.08 SF No Kentucky PJ Washington 6.08 PF No LSU Tremont Waters 5.11 PG No Mississippi St Quinndary Weatherspoon 6.04 SG No Auburn Austin Wiley 6.11 C No Texas A&M Robert Williams 6.10 C Yes

Meanwhile, Jeff Goodman of ESPN labels Hamidou Diallo as the most difficult call among the early entrants.

"On one hand," writes Goodman, "the Kentucky wing could use another season in college to improve his perimeter shot and his decision-making. On the other hand, there's a chance Diallo could get buried on the roster if he came back with a new set of talented freshmen coming in (Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro). Diallo decided to sign with an agent, and it will be interesting to see whether he gets a guaranteed contract."