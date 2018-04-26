Links: NFL Draft previews, college basketball report reviews

Links for Thursday:
- The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to take an offensive lineman first in Thursday's NFL Draft, unless there is a surprise, says my blog post.
- Georgia looking to break its own NFL Draft record, reports Jason Butt of the Macon Telegraph.
- Louisville's Jaire Alexander among those high on Carolina Panthers' list, reports Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer.
- Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson talks about his visit with New England Patriots, reports Lindsay Jones of USA Today.
- Jackson will be both dissed and motivated, says Rick Bozich of WDRB.
- Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader reports that NFL teams are still looking at UK offensive tackle Cole Mosier, despite injuries.
- Ex-LSU running back Derrius Guice handling character questions heading into draft, reports Ross Dellenger of The Advocate.
- Versatility could affect Minkah Fitzpatrick's draft stock, reports Alex Alex Byington of the Montgomery Advertiser.
- Alex Marvez of the Sporting News writes that Nick Saban is shaping both the college and pro game.
- NFL draft analysts think Florida's Taven Bryant is first-round pick, reports Robbie Andreu of the Gainesville Sun.
- Texas A&M receiver Christian Kirk could hear his name called Thursday, reports Robert Cessna of the Bryan/College Station Eagle.
- Moves have given Dallas Cowboys flexibility, reports Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram.
- Social media reacts to Tennessee promoting NFL ties of football coaching staff, reports Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
- Tennessee's strength coach removed the mirrors from the weight room, reports Blake Toppmeyer of the Tennessean.
- Former Alabama quarterback Blake Barnett is transferring from Arizona State, reports AL.com.
- Jaleel Lugins leaving Georgia football for fresh start, reports Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.
- Commission on College Basketball did what it could, but it's not enough, says Joe Fleming of USA Today.
- Critics say report falls short, reports Jerry Tipton of the Lexington Herald-Leader.
- Luke Decock of the Raleigh News and Observer says the report doubles down on the NCAA's flaws.
- NCAA gets to ignore its part of the problem, says Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star.
- My column says the commission offers fixes for everything but the main problem.
- The report is a start, says Mark Wiedmer of the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
- Darrell Bird of the Cats Pause says call for death of one-and-done greatly exaggerated.
- The central issue gets ignored, says Gary Parrish of CBS Sports.
- Rice Report offers a way up and a way out, writes Mark Bradley of the AJC.
- Mike Decourcy of the Sports News doesn't believe it's a recipe for successful change.
- No real solutions from report, says David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier.
- Carson Williams transferring to Western Kentucky, reports Josh Moore of the Herald-Leader.
- There are 26 players from the SEC on the early entrant list for the NBA Draft in June, says my blog post.
- Jared Peck of the Herald-Leader reports that Billy Gillispie and donor doing well after kidney transplant.
- LSU basketball picks up commitment from juco guard, reports Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com.
- Two former Arkansas basketball players pick their next schools, reports Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
- What potential suitors need to know about Rakym Felder, former South Carolina guard, reports Andrew Ramspacher of The State.
- Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman reports on Russell Westbrook leading Thunder in fourth quarter rally.
- Anthony Davis and New Orleans Pelicans ready for next round against Warriorts, reports Christian Boutwell for the Biloxi Sun-Herald.
- Don't expect Dwyane Wade to make retirement decision anytime soon, reports Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald.
- Does Billy Donovan regret leaving Florida for Thundering disappointment? asks Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel.
- Hawks and coach Mike Budenholzer agree to part ways, reports Michael Cunningham of the AJC.
- Auburn working on new contract for basketball coach Bruce Pearl, reports Jordan Hill of the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.
- The Kentucky Kernel reports on Kentucky baseball's win over Morehead State.
- LSU baseball not in any Top 25 for first time since 2011, reports Glenn Guilbeau of the Shreveport Times.
