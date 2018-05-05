How Kentucky Derby 2018 horses have run on sloppy, muddy tracks

Derby City woke up to rain on Saturday. Rain is forecast throughout the morning, tapering off in the afternoon. There's a good chance that by the 6:50 p.m. post time the Churchill Downs track will be fast for the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Still, just in case it's not, here's a look at how this year's Derby horses have done on sloppy or muddy tracks. If a horse is not listed, he hasn't run on a wet track.

Firenze Fire: In his three-year-old debut, the son of Poseidon's Warrior won the $150,000 Jerome Stakes by a half-length in the mud at Aqueduct. That was his last win. Since then, Firenze Fire was second in the Grade 3 Withers, fourth in the Grade 2 Gotham and fourth in the Grade 1 Wood Memorial.

Flameaway: The Mark Casse trained colt has won two races on wet tracks. August of last year, Flameaway won the $100,000 Skidemore Stakes, a 5 1/2 furlong race, on a muddy track at Saratoga. The son of Scat Daddy won the Grade 3 Dixiana Bourbon on a sloppy track at Keeneland last October. Flameaway is coming off a second-place finish in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 7.

Justify: The Morning Line favorite for the Derby has raced just three times, but one of the three was on a muddy track. Also a son of Scat Daddy, Justify won an Optional Claiming race at Santa Anita by 6 1/2 lengths on a muddy track in his second start. Saturday's Derby will be the first race outside of Santa Anita for the colt trained by Bob Baffert.

Lone Sailor: Trainer Tom Amoss' longshot won his only try on a wet track, breaking his maiden on a sloppy track at Saratoga on Sept. 3 of last year. It was Lone Sailor's second career start. He's run six times since without a win, though he did run second to Noble Indy in the Louisiana Derby last time out.

My Boy Jack: The son of Creative Cause picked up a Kentucky Derby prep win over a muddy track when he won the Grade 3 Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park on Feb. 19. Trained by Keith Desormeaux, My Boy Jack won the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland his last time out.

Enticed: When trainer Kiaran McLaughlin sent the son of Medaglia d'Oro to the track for his race debut, it was on a muddy track, his only race on a wet surface. And Enticed came through with a win on Sept. 4 at Saratoga. Two races later, he won the Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill Downs. Last time out, Enticed ran second to Vino Rosso in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial.

Combatant: The son of Scat Daddy ran second in that Southwest Stakes won by My Boy Jack in the mud at Oaklawn on Feb. 19. Since then, trainer Steve Asmussen's colt has run third in the Grade 2 Rebel and fourth in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, both run on fast tracks at Oaklawn.

Kentucky Derby

Post: 6:50 p.m.

TV: NBC