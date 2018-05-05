Three takeaways from the morning Kentucky Derby wagering

As we approach the noon hour on Kentucky Derby day, three takeaways from the updated odds on the 144th running:

1. What is up with My Boy Jack?

Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia would be the first to tell you that his Morning Line is an educated guess on how the bettors' will approach the race, but My Boy Jack's drop from 30-to-1 in the ML to his current 5-1 and second choice behind Justify at 7-2 is a definite head-scratcher.

Trained by Keith Desormeaux, who won the 2016 Preakness with Exagerrator, My Boy Jack did win the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland his last time out. But the son of Creative Cause only ran in the Lexington because he needed more points qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

Before that, My Boy Jack ran third in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby, behind winner Noble Indy and runner-up Lone Sailor. Noble Indy is currently 55-1. Lone Sailor is 31-1.

My Boy Jack did win the Grade 3 Southwest Stakes on a muddy track at Oaklawn Park on Feb. 19. And there is the possibility of more rain this afternoon, though currently the track is listed as fast.

2. Magnum Moon could be a good value at 13-1

Trained by Todd Pletcher, who has twice won the Kentucky Derby, including last year with Always Dreaming, Mangum Moon is a perfect four-for-four in his career. Last time out, the son of Malibu Moon won the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby by four lengths.

So it made sense that Mangum Moon was 6-1 in Battaglia's Morning Line. The betting public, however, isn't currently buying it.

Skeptics may be focusing on the colt's lack of seasoning. Like favorite Justify, Magnum Moon did not race at 2, so he's subject to the notorious Apollo's Curse. (The last horse to not race as a two-year-old and win the Kentucky Derby was Apollo in 1882.) Plus, Magnum Moon drifted badly in the stretch during his Arkansas Derby win.

Given all that, 13-1 for the Arkansas Derby winner seems like a good value.

3. Good Magic is more popular than the Morning Line

The Morning Line put the 2017 Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner at 12-1, but Good Magic has crept up to 9-1 in the wagering.

After winning the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 7, Good Magic turned in an impressive work at Churchill Downs. He's looked good on the track this week leading up to Saturday.

Plus, trainer Chad Brown is not one to aggressively tout his horses. After the post position draw, however, Brown said the son of Curlin had "never looked better."

Remember, the last time the Blue Grass Stakes winner won the Kentucky Derby was 1991 when Strike the Gold swept both.

