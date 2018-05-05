Todd Pletcher trains four contenders in the Kentucky Derby: Audible, Magnum Moon, Vino Rosso and Noble Indy. How does one train four horses all vying for the same blanket of roses? "Each one is going to compete on their own and try to win the race on their own," Pletcher said.
Todd Pletcher trains four contenders in the Kentucky Derby: Audible, Magnum Moon, Vino Rosso and Noble Indy. How does one train four horses all vying for the same blanket of roses? "Each one is going to compete on their own and try to win the race on their own," Pletcher said. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Todd Pletcher trains four contenders in the Kentucky Derby: Audible, Magnum Moon, Vino Rosso and Noble Indy. How does one train four horses all vying for the same blanket of roses? "Each one is going to compete on their own and try to win the race on their own," Pletcher said. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Kentucky Derby 2018: Todd Pletcher's history in the race

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

May 05, 2018 01:01 PM

LOUISVILLE

Since we posted the Kentucky Derby history for Bob Baffert, who trains favorite Justify, we should do the same for Todd Pletcher.

After all, Pletcher won last year's Derby with Always Dreaming and has four entries in this year's race -- Noble Indy, Audible, Magnum Moon and Vino Rosso.

Todd Pletcher's Kentucky Derby history

YearHorseJockeyFinishOdds
2000ImpeachmentCraig Perret3$6.20
2000More Than ReadyJohn Velazquez4$11.30
2000TrippiJorge Chavez11$6.20
2000Graeme HallShane Sellers19$46.30
2001Invisible InkJohn Velazquez2$55.00
2001Balto StarMark Guidry14$8.30
2002Wild HorsesRene Douglas18$58.50
2004LimehouseJose Santos4$41.70
2004Pollard's VisionJohn Velazquez17$24.50
2005Flower AlleyJorge Chavez9$41.30
2005Coin SilverPatrick Valenzuela12$38.60
2005BandiniJohn Velazquez19$6.80
2006Bluegrass CatRamon Dominguez2$30.00
2006Keyed EntryPatrick Valenzuela20$28.80
2007Circular QuayJohn Velazquez6$11.40
2007Any Given SundayGarrett Gomez8$13.60
2007Sam P.Ramon Dominguez9$43.70
2007Scat DaddyEdgar Prado18$7.20
2007Cowtown CatFernando Jara20$19.80
2008Cowboy CalJohn Velazquez9$39.20
2008MonbaRamon Dominguez20$31.60
2009Join in the DanceChris Decarlo7$51.40
2009DunkirkEdgar Prado11$5.20
2009AdviceRene Douglas13$49.00
2010Super SaverCalvin Borel1$8.00
2010Mission ImpazibleRajiv Maragh9$16.70
2010Devil May CareJohn Velazquez10$10.90
2010Discreetly MineJavier Castellano13$31.60
2011Stay ThirstyRamon Dominguez12$17.20
2012El PadrinoRafael Bejarano13$29.40
2012GemologistJavier Castellano16$8.60
2013RevolutionaryCalvin Borel3$6.40
2013Charming KittenEdgar Prado9$33.20
2013OveranalyzeRafael Bejarano11$16.20
2013Palace MaliceMike Smith12$23.70
2013VerrazanoJohn Velazquez14$8.70
2014DanzaJoe Bravo3$8.70
2014We Miss ArtieJavier Castellano10$27.60
2014Intense HolidayJohn Velazquez12$14.10
2014VinceremosJoseph Rocco17$49.70
2015MaterialityJavier Castellano6$11.50
2015ItsaknockoutLuis Saez9$30.60
2015Carpe DiemJohn Velazquez10$7.70
2016DestinJavier Castellano6$18.00
2016OutworkJohn Velazquez14$26.50
2017Always DreamingJohn Velazquez1$4.70
2017TapwritJose Ortiz6$27.10
2017PatchTyler Gaffalione14$14.10

Kentucky Derby links

More-is-better approach could claim Kentucky Derby

Mick Ruis is this year's Kentucky Derby comeback story

Three takeaways from the morning Kentucky Derby wagering

How Kentucky Derby 2018 horses have done on sloppy, muddy tracks

  Comments  