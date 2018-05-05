Kentucky Derby 2018: Todd Pletcher's history in the race

Since we posted the Kentucky Derby history for Bob Baffert, who trains favorite Justify, we should do the same for Todd Pletcher.
After all, Pletcher won last year's Derby with Always Dreaming and has four entries in this year's race -- Noble Indy, Audible, Magnum Moon and Vino Rosso.
Todd Pletcher's Kentucky Derby history
|Year
|Horse
|Jockey
|Finish
|Odds
|2000
|Impeachment
|Craig Perret
|3
|$6.20
|2000
|More Than Ready
|John Velazquez
|4
|$11.30
|2000
|Trippi
|Jorge Chavez
|11
|$6.20
|2000
|Graeme Hall
|Shane Sellers
|19
|$46.30
|2001
|Invisible Ink
|John Velazquez
|2
|$55.00
|2001
|Balto Star
|Mark Guidry
|14
|$8.30
|2002
|Wild Horses
|Rene Douglas
|18
|$58.50
|2004
|Limehouse
|Jose Santos
|4
|$41.70
|2004
|Pollard's Vision
|John Velazquez
|17
|$24.50
|2005
|Flower Alley
|Jorge Chavez
|9
|$41.30
|2005
|Coin Silver
|Patrick Valenzuela
|12
|$38.60
|2005
|Bandini
|John Velazquez
|19
|$6.80
|2006
|Bluegrass Cat
|Ramon Dominguez
|2
|$30.00
|2006
|Keyed Entry
|Patrick Valenzuela
|20
|$28.80
|2007
|Circular Quay
|John Velazquez
|6
|$11.40
|2007
|Any Given Sunday
|Garrett Gomez
|8
|$13.60
|2007
|Sam P.
|Ramon Dominguez
|9
|$43.70
|2007
|Scat Daddy
|Edgar Prado
|18
|$7.20
|2007
|Cowtown Cat
|Fernando Jara
|20
|$19.80
|2008
|Cowboy Cal
|John Velazquez
|9
|$39.20
|2008
|Monba
|Ramon Dominguez
|20
|$31.60
|2009
|Join in the Dance
|Chris Decarlo
|7
|$51.40
|2009
|Dunkirk
|Edgar Prado
|11
|$5.20
|2009
|Advice
|Rene Douglas
|13
|$49.00
|2010
|Super Saver
|Calvin Borel
|1
|$8.00
|2010
|Mission Impazible
|Rajiv Maragh
|9
|$16.70
|2010
|Devil May Care
|John Velazquez
|10
|$10.90
|2010
|Discreetly Mine
|Javier Castellano
|13
|$31.60
|2011
|Stay Thirsty
|Ramon Dominguez
|12
|$17.20
|2012
|El Padrino
|Rafael Bejarano
|13
|$29.40
|2012
|Gemologist
|Javier Castellano
|16
|$8.60
|2013
|Revolutionary
|Calvin Borel
|3
|$6.40
|2013
|Charming Kitten
|Edgar Prado
|9
|$33.20
|2013
|Overanalyze
|Rafael Bejarano
|11
|$16.20
|2013
|Palace Malice
|Mike Smith
|12
|$23.70
|2013
|Verrazano
|John Velazquez
|14
|$8.70
|2014
|Danza
|Joe Bravo
|3
|$8.70
|2014
|We Miss Artie
|Javier Castellano
|10
|$27.60
|2014
|Intense Holiday
|John Velazquez
|12
|$14.10
|2014
|Vinceremos
|Joseph Rocco
|17
|$49.70
|2015
|Materiality
|Javier Castellano
|6
|$11.50
|2015
|Itsaknockout
|Luis Saez
|9
|$30.60
|2015
|Carpe Diem
|John Velazquez
|10
|$7.70
|2016
|Destin
|Javier Castellano
|6
|$18.00
|2016
|Outwork
|John Velazquez
|14
|$26.50
|2017
|Always Dreaming
|John Velazquez
|1
|$4.70
|2017
|Tapwrit
|Jose Ortiz
|6
|$27.10
|2017
|Patch
|Tyler Gaffalione
|14
|$14.10
