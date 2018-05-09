Trainer Bob Baffert, right, led Justify out of Barn 33 at Churchill Downs the morning after their Kentucky Derby victory.
Trainer Bob Baffert, right, led Justify out of Barn 33 at Churchill Downs the morning after their Kentucky Derby victory. Garry Jones AP
Trainer Bob Baffert, right, led Justify out of Barn 33 at Churchill Downs the morning after their Kentucky Derby victory. Garry Jones AP
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Kentucky Derby winner Justify just fine despite reports of skin, heel issues

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

May 09, 2018 09:20 AM

After Justify's convincing win in last Saturday's Kentucky Derby, there were reports the brilliant three-year-old was suffering from skin irritation and even a heel bruise.

It all appears to be much ado about little. According to the Courier-Journal, Dr. Mary Scollay, equine medical director for the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, Justify was examined by the commission and found to be in good shape.

Scollay said Justify did have a heel bruise, but labeled the injury minor and "wouldn't have any reservations" about the Derby champion running in the Preakness Stakes on May 19 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals had posted that Justify should be examined after the colt appeared to favor his left hind leg the day after the Derby.

Trainer Bob Baffert had indicated that Justify had a minor skin issue from the race. He sent a text message to Horse Racing Nation saying, "We cleared it up. It wasn't that bad. The track was tough on all of them. Looks great today."

The son of Scat Daddy, who died unexpectedly in 2015, became the first colt to win the Kentucky Derby without racing as a two-year-old since Apollo in 1882. Justify did not make his racetrack debut until Feb. 18, just 77 days before the Kentucky.

Meanwhile, he will have a new challenger in the Preakness, one from his very own barn.

Elliott Walden of WinStar Farm confirmed Tuesday that Tampa Bay Derby winner Quip will run in the race. Like Justify, Quip is owned by the partnership of WinStar, China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners and Starlight Racing.

"(Quip) deserves the opportunity," Walden told the C-J.

Preakness winners over last 25 years

YearWinnerTrainer
2017Cloud ComputingChad Brown
2016ExaggeratorKeith Desormeaux
2015American PharoahBob Baffert
2014California ChromeArt Sherman
2013OxbowD. Wayne Lukas
2012I'll Have AnotherDoug O'Neill
2011ShackelfordDale Romans
2010Lookin At LuckyBob Baffert
2009Rachel AlexandraSteve Asmussen
2008Big BrownRichard Dutrow
2007CurlinSteve Asmussen
2006BernadiniThomas Albertrani
2005Afleet AlexTimothy Ritchey
2004Smarty JonesJohn Servis
2003Funny CideBarclay Tagg
2002War EmblemVictor Espinoza
2001Point GivenBob Baffert
2000Red BulletJoe Orseno
1999CharismaticD. Wayne Lukas
1998Real QuietBob Baffert
1997Silver CharmBob Baffert
1996Louis QuatorzePat Day
1995Timber CountryD. Wayne Lukas
1994Tabasco CatD. Wayne Lukas
1993Prairie BayouTom Bohannan


Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

  Comments  