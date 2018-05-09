Kentucky Derby winner Justify just fine despite reports of skin, heel issues

After Justify's convincing win in last Saturday's Kentucky Derby, there were reports the brilliant three-year-old was suffering from skin irritation and even a heel bruise.

It all appears to be much ado about little. According to the Courier-Journal, Dr. Mary Scollay, equine medical director for the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, Justify was examined by the commission and found to be in good shape.

Scollay said Justify did have a heel bruise, but labeled the injury minor and "wouldn't have any reservations" about the Derby champion running in the Preakness Stakes on May 19 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals had posted that Justify should be examined after the colt appeared to favor his left hind leg the day after the Derby.

Trainer Bob Baffert had indicated that Justify had a minor skin issue from the race. He sent a text message to Horse Racing Nation saying, "We cleared it up. It wasn't that bad. The track was tough on all of them. Looks great today."

The son of Scat Daddy, who died unexpectedly in 2015, became the first colt to win the Kentucky Derby without racing as a two-year-old since Apollo in 1882. Justify did not make his racetrack debut until Feb. 18, just 77 days before the Kentucky.

Meanwhile, he will have a new challenger in the Preakness, one from his very own barn.





Elliott Walden of WinStar Farm confirmed Tuesday that Tampa Bay Derby winner Quip will run in the race. Like Justify, Quip is owned by the partnership of WinStar, China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners and Starlight Racing.

"(Quip) deserves the opportunity," Walden told the C-J.

Preakness winners over last 25 years

