Year-by-year breakdown of Kentucky's early departures under John Calipari

By my count, in the aftermath of Wednesday's NBA Draft decisions, Kentucky has now had 44 players leave the program early since John Calipari became the head coach in 2009.
Seven of those are from last season's team with Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo, Wenyen Gabriel and Jarred Vanderbilt taking their chances with the June 21 draft while Sacha Killeya-Jones (North Carolina State) and Tai Wynyard (Santa Clara) starting over at new locales.
The seven early departures ties the 2014-15 team for the most after a single season. After going 38-1 and reaching the Final Four, all seven of the early exits from that team left for the draft.
In all, Calipari has now had 24 one-and-dones, i.e. players who left the program after one year to enter the draft.
Here's a year-by-year breakdown of Kentucky's early exits under Calipari:
2009-10 (6)
- John Wall (fr.) to draft
- DeMarcus Cousins (fr.) to draft
- Patrick Patterson (jr.) to draft
- Eric Bledsoe (fr.) to draft
- Daniel Orton (fr.) to draft
- Darnell Dodson (so.) transfer
2010-11 (3)
- Brandon Knight (fr.) to draft
- DeAndre Liggins (jr.) to draft
- Stacey Poole (fr.) transfer
2011-12 (5)
- Anthony Davis (fr.) to draft
- Doron Lamb (so.) to draft
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (fr.) to draft
- Terrence Jones (so.) to draft
- Marquis Teague (fr.) to draft
2012-13 (4)
- Archie Goodwin (fr.) to draft
- Kyle Wiltjer (so.) transfer
- Ryan Harrow (so.) transfer
- Nerlens Noel (fr.) to draft
2013-14 (2)
- Julius Randle (fr.) to draft
- James Young (fr.) to draft
2014-15 (7)
- Aaron Harrison (so.) to draft
- Karl-Anthony Towns (fr.) to draft
- Devin Booker (fr.) to draft
- Andrew Harrison (so.) to draft
- Willie Cauley-Stein (jr.) to draft
- Trey Lyles (fr.) to draft
- Dakari Johnson (so.) to draft
2015-16 (5)
- Jamal Murray (fr.) to draft
- Tyler Ulis (so.) to draft
- Skal Labissiere (fr.) to draft
- Marcus Lee (jr.) transfer
- Charles Matthews (fr.) transfer
2016-17 (5)
- Malik Monk (fr.) to draft
- De'Aaron Fox (fr.) to draft
- Bam Adebayo (fr.) to draft
- Isaiah Briscoe (so.) to draft
- Isaac Humphries (so.) to draft
2017-18 (7)
- Kevin Knox (fr.) to draft
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fr.) to draft
- Hamidou Diallo (fr.) to draft
- Wenyen Gabriel (so.) to draft
- Sacha Killeya-Jones (so.) transfer
- Jarred Vanderbilt (fr.) to draft
- Tai Wynyard (so.) transfer
