Year-by-year breakdown of Kentucky's early departures under John Calipari

By my count, in the aftermath of Wednesday's NBA Draft decisions, Kentucky has now had 44 players leave the program early since John Calipari became the head coach in 2009.

Seven of those are from last season's team with Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo, Wenyen Gabriel and Jarred Vanderbilt taking their chances with the June 21 draft while Sacha Killeya-Jones (North Carolina State) and Tai Wynyard (Santa Clara) starting over at new locales.

The seven early departures ties the 2014-15 team for the most after a single season. After going 38-1 and reaching the Final Four, all seven of the early exits from that team left for the draft.

In all, Calipari has now had 24 one-and-dones, i.e. players who left the program after one year to enter the draft.

Here's a year-by-year breakdown of Kentucky's early exits under Calipari:

2009-10 (6)

John Wall (fr.) to draft

DeMarcus Cousins (fr.) to draft

Patrick Patterson (jr.) to draft

Eric Bledsoe (fr.) to draft

Daniel Orton (fr.) to draft

Darnell Dodson (so.) transfer

2010-11 (3)

Brandon Knight (fr.) to draft

DeAndre Liggins (jr.) to draft

Stacey Poole (fr.) transfer

2011-12 (5)

Anthony Davis (fr.) to draft

Doron Lamb (so.) to draft

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (fr.) to draft

Terrence Jones (so.) to draft

Marquis Teague (fr.) to draft

2012-13 (4)

Archie Goodwin (fr.) to draft

Kyle Wiltjer (so.) transfer

Ryan Harrow (so.) transfer

Nerlens Noel (fr.) to draft

2013-14 (2)

Julius Randle (fr.) to draft

James Young (fr.) to draft

2014-15 (7)

Aaron Harrison (so.) to draft

Karl-Anthony Towns (fr.) to draft

Devin Booker (fr.) to draft

Andrew Harrison (so.) to draft

Willie Cauley-Stein (jr.) to draft

Trey Lyles (fr.) to draft

Dakari Johnson (so.) to draft

2015-16 (5)

Jamal Murray (fr.) to draft

Tyler Ulis (so.) to draft

Skal Labissiere (fr.) to draft

Marcus Lee (jr.) transfer

Charles Matthews (fr.) transfer

2016-17 (5)

Malik Monk (fr.) to draft

De'Aaron Fox (fr.) to draft

Bam Adebayo (fr.) to draft

Isaiah Briscoe (so.) to draft

Isaac Humphries (so.) to draft

2017-18 (7)

Kevin Knox (fr.) to draft

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fr.) to draft

Hamidou Diallo (fr.) to draft

Wenyen Gabriel (so.) to draft

Sacha Killeya-Jones (so.) transfer

Jarred Vanderbilt (fr.) to draft

Tai Wynyard (so.) transfer

Kentucky basketball roster 2018-19

