The Charlotte Hornets' Malik Monk celebrates during a 137-100 win against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, April 6, 2018.
The Charlotte Hornets' Malik Monk celebrates during a 137-100 win against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, April 6, 2018. Stephen M. Dowell Orlando Sentinel/TNS
The Charlotte Hornets' Malik Monk celebrates during a 137-100 win against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, April 6, 2018. Stephen M. Dowell Orlando Sentinel/TNS
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Year-by-year breakdown of Kentucky's early departures under John Calipari

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

May 31, 2018 05:22 PM

By my count, in the aftermath of Wednesday's NBA Draft decisions, Kentucky has now had 44 players leave the program early since John Calipari became the head coach in 2009.

Seven of those are from last season's team with Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo, Wenyen Gabriel and Jarred Vanderbilt taking their chances with the June 21 draft while Sacha Killeya-Jones (North Carolina State) and Tai Wynyard (Santa Clara) starting over at new locales.

The seven early departures ties the 2014-15 team for the most after a single season. After going 38-1 and reaching the Final Four, all seven of the early exits from that team left for the draft.

[Expectations soar for UK in too-early Top 25 rankings]

In all, Calipari has now had 24 one-and-dones, i.e. players who left the program after one year to enter the draft.

Here's a year-by-year breakdown of Kentucky's early exits under Calipari:

2009-10 (6)

  • John Wall (fr.) to draft
  • DeMarcus Cousins (fr.) to draft
  • Patrick Patterson (jr.) to draft
  • Eric Bledsoe (fr.) to draft
  • Daniel Orton (fr.) to draft
  • Darnell Dodson (so.) transfer

2010-11 (3)

  • Brandon Knight (fr.) to draft
  • DeAndre Liggins (jr.) to draft
  • Stacey Poole (fr.) transfer

2011-12 (5)

  • Anthony Davis (fr.) to draft
  • Doron Lamb (so.) to draft
  • Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (fr.) to draft
  • Terrence Jones (so.) to draft
  • Marquis Teague (fr.) to draft

2012-13 (4)

  • Archie Goodwin (fr.) to draft
  • Kyle Wiltjer (so.) transfer
  • Ryan Harrow (so.) transfer
  • Nerlens Noel (fr.) to draft

2013-14 (2)

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

  • Julius Randle (fr.) to draft
  • James Young (fr.) to draft

2014-15 (7)

  • Aaron Harrison (so.) to draft
  • Karl-Anthony Towns (fr.) to draft
  • Devin Booker (fr.) to draft
  • Andrew Harrison (so.) to draft
  • Willie Cauley-Stein (jr.) to draft
  • Trey Lyles (fr.) to draft
  • Dakari Johnson (so.) to draft

2015-16 (5)

  • Jamal Murray (fr.) to draft
  • Tyler Ulis (so.) to draft
  • Skal Labissiere (fr.) to draft
  • Marcus Lee (jr.) transfer
  • Charles Matthews (fr.) transfer

2016-17 (5)

  • Malik Monk (fr.) to draft
  • De'Aaron Fox (fr.) to draft
  • Bam Adebayo (fr.) to draft
  • Isaiah Briscoe (so.) to draft
  • Isaac Humphries (so.) to draft

2017-18 (7)

  • Kevin Knox (fr.) to draft
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fr.) to draft
  • Hamidou Diallo (fr.) to draft
  • Wenyen Gabriel (so.) to draft
  • Sacha Killeya-Jones (so.) transfer
  • Jarred Vanderbilt (fr.) to draft
  • Tai Wynyard (so.) transfer

Kentucky basketball roster 2018-19

PlayerHtClassPPGRPGAPG
Jemarl Baker6.04Fr.





Brad Calipari6.00Jr0.30.20.1
Jonny David6.02Sr000
Tyler Herro6.05Fr





Quade Green6.00So9.31.82.7
Keldon Johnson6.06Fr





EJ Montgomery6.10Fr





Zan Payne6.05Fr





Immanuel Quickley6.03Fr





Nick Richards6.11So5.14.40.2
PJ Washington6.07So10.85.71.5




  Comments  